BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 69, Minneapolis 37

Andover 72, Valley Center 60

Ashland 51, Kiowa County 49

Axtell 52, Doniphan West 41

BV Northwest 50, Blue Valley 43

BV West 55, BV North 50

Basehor-Linwood 84, Baldwin 33

Beloit 57, Republic County 33

Bishop Miege 74, BV Southwest 65

Bucklin 59, Meade 53

Buhler 65, Wichita Collegiate 61

Burlingame 69, Northern Heights 33

Burlington 41, Anderson County 33

Central Heights 68, Uniontown 31

Central Plains 59, Otis-Bison 43

Chaparral 62, Garden Plain 47

Chapman 41, Clay Center 35

Chase 49, Lincoln 39

Cheney 71, Medicine Lodge 40

Circle 63, Andale 56

Colby 55, Norton 46

Concordia 94, Pike Valley 35

Cunningham 57, Fairfield 35

Dighton 60, Oberlin-Decatur 13

Dodge City 70, Garden City 49

Ellinwood 66, Victoria 32

Ellis 69, Osborne 66

Erie 47, Cherryvale 41

Galena 57, Girard 48

Goessel 49, Centre 38

Halstead 63, Nickerson 54

Hanover 78, Valley Heights 28

Haven 45, Hoisington 43

Hays 70, Scott City 45

Hesston 53, Pratt 26

Highland Park 55, Emporia 53

Hill City 54, Ness City 52

Hillsboro 69, Smoky Valley 46

Hitchcock County, Neb. 66, Rawlins County 54

Hoxie 48, Smith Center 31

Hugoton 62, Holcomb 48

Humboldt 59, Eureka 10

Hutchinson 59, Derby 56

Junction City 66, Topeka Seaman 64

Kapaun Mount Carmel 59, Wichita North 31

Kingman 68, Belle Plaine 56

Labette County 43, Independence 40

Lakin 75, Wichita County 62

Larned 42, Lyons 36

Lawrence Free State 64, Olathe East 49

Leavenworth 58, Bonner Springs 50

Little River 50, Solomon 40

Logan/Palco 70, Golden Plains 23

Louisburg 42, Paola 39

Macksville 76, La Crosse 43

Maize 67, Newton 38

Maize South 57, Wichita Campus 53

Marysville 53, Riley County 45

Mulvane 63, Winfield 52

Nemaha Central 71, Hiawatha 51

Neodesha 57, Fredonia 53

Northeast-Arma 49, Jayhawk Linn 43

Northern Valley 89, Heartland Christian 13

Osage City 76, Silver Lake 59

Ottawa 34, Coffeyville 32

Parsons 67, Chanute 66, 2OT

Pawnee Heights 62, Ingalls 45

Pittsburg Colgan 69, Baxter Springs 49

Pleasant Ridge 73, Horton 45

Ponca City, Okla. 66, Tyro Community Christian 59

Pratt Skyline 59, Stafford 45

Pretty Prairie 64, Burrton 62

Quinter 64, Wallace County 32

Rose Hill 73, El Dorado 58

Royal Valley 59, Perry-Lecompton 36

Russell 58, Plainville 50

SM Northwest 76, Olathe West 66

Salina Central 49, Salina South 35

Shawnee Heights 56, Tonganoxie 46

Southeast Saline 54, Salina Sacred Heart 51

Spearville 44, Satanta 40

St. James Academy 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 46

St. Mary's 67, Rossville 38

St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 76, Metro Academy 48

Sublette 62, Cimarron 56

Sylvan-Lucas 69, Rock Hills 31

Syracuse 55, Wiley, Colo. 45

Tescott 52, Wilson 41

Thunder Ridge 55, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 41

Topeka 69, Manhattan 56

Topeka West 56, Washburn Rural 42

Veritas Christian 58, Bishop Seabury Academy 55

Washington County 61, Linn 41

Wellsville 84, Prairie View 48

Weskan 52, Triplains-Brewster 47

West Elk 47, Udall 37

West Platte, Mo. 62, Troy 36

Wetmore 43, Onaga 40

Wichita Bishop Carroll 43, Wichita Southeast 41

Wichita Heights 58, Wichita Northwest 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norwich vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you