BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 69, Minneapolis 37
Andover 72, Valley Center 60
Ashland 51, Kiowa County 49
Axtell 52, Doniphan West 41
BV Northwest 50, Blue Valley 43
BV West 55, BV North 50
Basehor-Linwood 84, Baldwin 33
Beloit 57, Republic County 33
Bishop Miege 74, BV Southwest 65
Bucklin 59, Meade 53
Buhler 65, Wichita Collegiate 61
Burlingame 69, Northern Heights 33
Burlington 41, Anderson County 33
Central Heights 68, Uniontown 31
Central Plains 59, Otis-Bison 43
Chaparral 62, Garden Plain 47
Chapman 41, Clay Center 35
Chase 49, Lincoln 39
Cheney 71, Medicine Lodge 40
Circle 63, Andale 56
Colby 55, Norton 46
Concordia 94, Pike Valley 35
Cunningham 57, Fairfield 35
Dighton 60, Oberlin-Decatur 13
Dodge City 70, Garden City 49
Ellinwood 66, Victoria 32
Ellis 69, Osborne 66
Erie 47, Cherryvale 41
Galena 57, Girard 48
Goessel 49, Centre 38
Halstead 63, Nickerson 54
Hanover 78, Valley Heights 28
Haven 45, Hoisington 43
Hays 70, Scott City 45
Hesston 53, Pratt 26
Highland Park 55, Emporia 53
Hill City 54, Ness City 52
Hillsboro 69, Smoky Valley 46
Hitchcock County, Neb. 66, Rawlins County 54
Hoxie 48, Smith Center 31
Hugoton 62, Holcomb 48
Humboldt 59, Eureka 10
Hutchinson 59, Derby 56
Junction City 66, Topeka Seaman 64
Kapaun Mount Carmel 59, Wichita North 31
Kingman 68, Belle Plaine 56
Labette County 43, Independence 40
Lakin 75, Wichita County 62
Larned 42, Lyons 36
Lawrence Free State 64, Olathe East 49
Leavenworth 58, Bonner Springs 50
Little River 50, Solomon 40
Logan/Palco 70, Golden Plains 23
Louisburg 42, Paola 39
Macksville 76, La Crosse 43
Maize 67, Newton 38
Maize South 57, Wichita Campus 53
Marysville 53, Riley County 45
Mulvane 63, Winfield 52
Nemaha Central 71, Hiawatha 51
Neodesha 57, Fredonia 53
Northeast-Arma 49, Jayhawk Linn 43
Northern Valley 89, Heartland Christian 13
Osage City 76, Silver Lake 59
Ottawa 34, Coffeyville 32
Parsons 67, Chanute 66, 2OT
Pawnee Heights 62, Ingalls 45
Pittsburg Colgan 69, Baxter Springs 49
Pleasant Ridge 73, Horton 45
Ponca City, Okla. 66, Tyro Community Christian 59
Pratt Skyline 59, Stafford 45
Pretty Prairie 64, Burrton 62
Quinter 64, Wallace County 32
Rose Hill 73, El Dorado 58
Royal Valley 59, Perry-Lecompton 36
Russell 58, Plainville 50
SM Northwest 76, Olathe West 66
Salina Central 49, Salina South 35
Shawnee Heights 56, Tonganoxie 46
Southeast Saline 54, Salina Sacred Heart 51
Spearville 44, Satanta 40
St. James Academy 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 46
St. Mary's 67, Rossville 38
St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 76, Metro Academy 48
Sublette 62, Cimarron 56
Sylvan-Lucas 69, Rock Hills 31
Syracuse 55, Wiley, Colo. 45
Tescott 52, Wilson 41
Thunder Ridge 55, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 41
Topeka 69, Manhattan 56
Topeka West 56, Washburn Rural 42
Veritas Christian 58, Bishop Seabury Academy 55
Washington County 61, Linn 41
Wellsville 84, Prairie View 48
Weskan 52, Triplains-Brewster 47
West Elk 47, Udall 37
West Platte, Mo. 62, Troy 36
Wetmore 43, Onaga 40
Wichita Bishop Carroll 43, Wichita Southeast 41
Wichita Heights 58, Wichita Northwest 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norwich vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ppd. to Feb 5th.
