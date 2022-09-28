PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21
Arapahoe def. Loomis, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22
Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 26-24, 25-10, 25-9
Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-19, 27-25, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19
Columbus def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Creighton def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, 15-9
Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 15-9
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt
Fairbury def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 3-0
Fullerton def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central
Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 28-26, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15
Guardian Angels def. Bishop Neumann, 25-11, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19
High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13
Malcolm def. Wahoo, 18-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18
Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-4, 25-7
Millard South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18
Millard West def. Omaha Benson, 25-5, 25-2, 25-6
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Nebraska Christian def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-14, 20-25, 14-25, 22-20
Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-27, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-7, 25-12
Omaha Mercy def. Blair, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-22, 25-12, 27-25
Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14
Osceola def. Friend, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Burke, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14
Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 23-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-19
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
South Sioux City def. Omaha South, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-18, 25-11, 25-9
Sterling def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11, 25-18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9
Sutherland def. Garden County, 17-25, 25-13, 27-29, 28-26, 15-11
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-15, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 19-25, 13-25, 25-22, 21-19
York def. Crete, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Yutan def. Mead, 25-20, 25-15, 25-12
Cambridge Triangular=
Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-12
Cambridge def. McCook, 25-20, 25-13
McCook def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-13
Franklin Triangular=
Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-12
Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14
Gibbon Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-20
Exeter/Milligan def. Kenesaw, 25-22, 25-13
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
Giltner Triangular=
Overton def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-10
Shelton def. Giltner, 2-0
Shelton def. Overton, 25-22, 9-25, 25-22
Gothenburg Triangular=
Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-6, 25-13
Harvard Double Triangular=
Elba def. Harvard, 25-27, 25-9, 25-20
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-19
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-15, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-13, 25-23
Johnson County Central Triangular=
Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-11
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-7
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-21
Lutheran High Northeast Triangular=
Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 33-31, 25-27, 25-17
Oakland-Craig Triangular=
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 2-0
Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 2-0
Omaha Christian Triangular=
College View Academy def. Cedar Bluffs, 28-26, 16-25, 25-17
Omaha Christian Academy def. College View Academy, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-6
Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-12
Plainview Triangular=
Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 25-23
Plainview def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-17
Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-7
Ponca Triangular=
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-12
Ponca def. Wynot, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16
Potter-Dix Triangular=
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 25-17
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-23, 25-18
South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 13-25, 26-24, 25-19
Riverside Triangular=
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-18
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 26-24
Sandhills/Thedford Triangular=
Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-17, 25-21
Paxton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-11
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18
Southwest Triangular=
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-15
Southwest def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-10, 25-16
St. Cecilia Invitational=
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-15
Cross County def. Superior, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-13, 28-26
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 29-27, 25-20
Wood River def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21
Summerland Triangular=
Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-28, 25-18, 25-16
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-12
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-13
Syracuse Triangular=
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22
Palmyra def. Syracuse, 25-18, 25-27, 25-19
Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-12
Thayer Central Triangular=
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-13
Thayer Central def. David City, 25-18, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-6
Wallace Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-15, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14
Wallace def. Brady, 25-12, 25-10
Wausa Triangular=
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=
Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-3
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Madison, 25-11, 25-10
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-12
