Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21

Arapahoe def. Loomis, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22

Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

Aurora def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 26-24, 25-10, 25-9

Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-19, 27-25, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19

Columbus def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Creighton def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, 15-9

Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 15-9

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt

Fairbury def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 3-0

Fullerton def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central

Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 28-26, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

Guardian Angels def. Bishop Neumann, 25-11, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19

High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13

Malcolm def. Wahoo, 18-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-8

Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

Milford def. Sandy Creek, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18

Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-4, 25-7

Millard South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18

Millard West def. Omaha Benson, 25-5, 25-2, 25-6

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Nebraska Christian def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-14, 20-25, 14-25, 22-20

Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-27, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23

Omaha Marian def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-7, 25-12

Omaha Mercy def. Blair, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-22, 25-12, 27-25

Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Osceola def. Friend, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Burke, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14

Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14

Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 23-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-19

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23

South Sioux City def. Omaha South, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12

St. Paul def. Central City, 25-18, 25-11, 25-9

Sterling def. Dorchester, 25-9, 25-11, 25-18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9

Sutherland def. Garden County, 17-25, 25-13, 27-29, 28-26, 15-11

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-15, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 19-25, 13-25, 25-22, 21-19

York def. Crete, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Yutan def. Mead, 25-20, 25-15, 25-12

Cambridge Triangular=

Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-12

Cambridge def. McCook, 25-20, 25-13

McCook def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-13

Franklin Triangular=

Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-12

Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14

Gibbon Triangular=

Exeter/Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-20

Exeter/Milligan def. Kenesaw, 25-22, 25-13

Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

Giltner Triangular=

Overton def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-10

Shelton def. Giltner, 2-0

Shelton def. Overton, 25-22, 9-25, 25-22

Gothenburg Triangular=

Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-6, 25-13

Harvard Double Triangular=

Elba def. Harvard, 25-27, 25-9, 25-20

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-19

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-15, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-13, 25-23

Johnson County Central Triangular=

Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-11

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-7

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-21

Lutheran High Northeast Triangular=

Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 33-31, 25-27, 25-17

Oakland-Craig Triangular=

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 2-0

Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 2-0

Omaha Christian Triangular=

College View Academy def. Cedar Bluffs, 28-26, 16-25, 25-17

Omaha Christian Academy def. College View Academy, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-6

Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-12

Plainview Triangular=

Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 25-23

Plainview def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-17

Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-7

Ponca Triangular=

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-12

Ponca def. Wynot, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16

Potter-Dix Triangular=

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 25-17

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-23, 25-18

South Platte def. Potter-Dix, 13-25, 26-24, 25-19

Riverside Triangular=

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-18

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 26-24

Sandhills/Thedford Triangular=

Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-17, 25-21

Paxton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-11

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18

Southwest Triangular=

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-15

Southwest def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-10, 25-16

St. Cecilia Invitational=

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-15

Cross County def. Superior, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-13, 28-26

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 29-27, 25-20

Wood River def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21

Summerland Triangular=

Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-28, 25-18, 25-16

Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-12

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-13

Syracuse Triangular=

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22

Palmyra def. Syracuse, 25-18, 25-27, 25-19

Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-12

Thayer Central Triangular=

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-13

Thayer Central def. David City, 25-18, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-6

Wallace Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-15, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14

Wallace def. Brady, 25-12, 25-10

Wausa Triangular=

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=

Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-3

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Madison, 25-11, 25-10

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-12

