PREP FOOTBALL=
Sectional Playoffs=
Quarterfinals=
Class AAAAA=
Section 1=
Northfield 41, Rochester John Marshall 6
Rochester Century 21, Austin 19
Section 2=
Chaska 35, New Prague 10
Waconia 63, Mankato East 0
Section 3=
Apple Valley 35, Bloomington Jefferson 33
Two Rivers 33, Hastings 28
Section 4=
Cretin-Derham Hall 23, Tartan 20
St. Paul Central 36, North St. Paul 22
Section 5=
St. Louis Park 21, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Section 6=
Irondale 21, Park Center 0
Rogers 38, Buffalo 14
Section 7=
Duluth East 35, Cambridge-Isanti 26
Section 8=
Alexandria 35, St. Cloud Tech 6
Sartell-St. Stephen 33, Bemidji 21
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Byron 37, Red Wing 0
Winona 56, Albert Lea 13
Section 2=
Jordan 17, St. Peter 16
Willmar 28, Faribault 12
Section 4=
Chisago Lakes 55, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0
Columbia Heights 30, Minneapolis Edison 16
St. Anthony 36, St. Paul Como Park 0
Section 5=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 44, Richfield 7
Minneapolis South 25, DeLaSalle 19
Section 6=
Orono 42, Big Lake 14
Zimmerman 34, Delano 8
Section 7=
Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 14
Section 8=
Little Falls 13, St. Cloud Apollo 12
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Cannon Falls 53, Pine Island 7
La Crescent 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 48, Lake City 26
Section 2=
Litchfield 12, Rockford 6
Providence Academy 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 16
Section 3=
Fairmont 49, Belle Plaine 6
Luverne 49, New Ulm 7
Tri-City United 40, Worthington 13
Section 5=
Annandale 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 17
Foley 38, Spectrum 12
Mora 35, Pine City 0
Section 6=
Albany 59, Minnewaska 12
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 50, Montevideo 20
Pierz 27, Melrose 14
Section 7=
Aitkin 14, Rock Ridge 0
Esko 55, Hibbing 0
Pequot Lakes 56, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14
Two Harbors 47, Proctor 7
Section 8=
East Grand Forks 34, Roseau 0
Perham 34, Park Rapids 7
Thief River Falls 33, Fergus Falls 14
Class AA=
Section 1=
Caledonia 47, Lewiston-Altura 0
Goodhue 27, Dover-Eyota 7
St. Charles 19, Triton 14
Section 2=
Blooming Prairie 20, Medford 14
LeSueur-Henderson 62, Blue Earth Area 35
Maple River 55, New Richland-H-E-G 8
St. Clair/Loyola 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
Section 3=
Jackson County Central 62, Windom 28
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 40, Sibley East 8
Pipestone 30, St. James Area 0
Redwood Valley 40, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Section 4=
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, Rush City 2
Norwood-Young America 35, Concordia Academy 24
St. Agnes 35, Maple Lake 0
Section 5=
Kimball 40, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
Paynesville 40, Holdingford 22
Section 6=
Wadena-Deer Creek 53, Staples-Motley 12
West Central/Ashby 22, Pillager 14
Section 7=
Hinckley-Finlayson 27, Mesabi East 15
Section 8=
Crookston 43, Warroad 8
Frazee 28, Hawley 22
Class A=
Section 1=
Bethlehem Academy 42, Kingsland 14
Fillmore Central 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Randolph 22, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6
Section 2=
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 37, Cleveland 0
Mayer-Lutheran 33, New Ulm Cathedral 6
United South Central 28, AC/GE 14
Section 3=
Martin County West 42, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14
Murray County Central 34, Adrian 14
Springfield 42, Sleepy Eye 21
Section 4=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 22, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Browerville/Eagle Valley 24, Parkers Prairie 7
Upsala/Swanville 50, Benson 28
Section 5=
BOLD 26, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
Dawson-Boyd 66, MACCRAY 20
Lakeview 50, Canby 12
Minneota 56, Yellow Medicine East 14
Section 6=
Breckenridge 35, Menahga 0
New York Mills 34, Underwood 7
Ottertail Central 33, Lake Park-Audubon 22
Pine River-Backus 37, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13
Section 7=
Barnum 65, East Central 6
Braham 43, Ely 0
Chisholm 22, North Woods 6
Deer River 64, Mille Lacs 6
Section 8=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 36, Fosston 14
Polk County West 42, Bagley 0
Red Lake County 55, Red Lake 22
9-Man=
Section 1=
Grand Meadow 36, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 22
Lanesboro 35, Southland 6
Mabel-Canton 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 32
Spring Grove 48, Houston 16
Section 2=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 42, Nicollet 14
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22, Ortonville 8
Section 3=
Edgerton 44, GHEC/Truman 26
Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Madelia 20
Mountain Lake 28, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14
Red Rock Central 41, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Section 4=
Rothsay 58, Hillcrest Lutheran 20
Sebeka 24, Brandon-Evansville 22
Verndale 40, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8
Section 6=
Blackduck 66, Park Christian 22
NCEUH 24, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20
Nevis 55, Laporte 0
Section 7=
Cook County 42, Hill City/Northland 12
United North Central 46, Bigfork 6
Section 8=
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 22, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 15
Kittson County Central 49, Lake of the Woods 0
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 33, Northern Freeze 12
Win-E-Mac 34, Stephen-Argyle 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
