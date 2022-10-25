PREP FOOTBALL=

Sectional Playoffs=

Quarterfinals=

Class AAAAA=

Section 1=

Northfield 41, Rochester John Marshall 6

Rochester Century 21, Austin 19

Section 2=

Chaska 35, New Prague 10

Waconia 63, Mankato East 0

Section 3=

Apple Valley 35, Bloomington Jefferson 33

Two Rivers 33, Hastings 28

Section 4=

Cretin-Derham Hall 23, Tartan 20

St. Paul Central 36, North St. Paul 22

Section 5=

St. Louis Park 21, Minneapolis Southwest 0

Section 6=

Irondale 21, Park Center 0

Rogers 38, Buffalo 14

Section 7=

Duluth East 35, Cambridge-Isanti 26

Section 8=

Alexandria 35, St. Cloud Tech 6

Sartell-St. Stephen 33, Bemidji 21

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Byron 37, Red Wing 0

Winona 56, Albert Lea 13

Section 2=

Jordan 17, St. Peter 16

Willmar 28, Faribault 12

Section 4=

Chisago Lakes 55, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0

Columbia Heights 30, Minneapolis Edison 16

St. Anthony 36, St. Paul Como Park 0

Section 5=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 44, Richfield 7

Minneapolis South 25, DeLaSalle 19

Section 6=

Orono 42, Big Lake 14

Zimmerman 34, Delano 8

Section 7=

Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 14

Section 8=

Little Falls 13, St. Cloud Apollo 12

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Cannon Falls 53, Pine Island 7

La Crescent 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 48, Lake City 26

Section 2=

Litchfield 12, Rockford 6

Providence Academy 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 16

Section 3=

Fairmont 49, Belle Plaine 6

Luverne 49, New Ulm 7

Tri-City United 40, Worthington 13

Section 5=

Annandale 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 17

Foley 38, Spectrum 12

Mora 35, Pine City 0

Section 6=

Albany 59, Minnewaska 12

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 50, Montevideo 20

Pierz 27, Melrose 14

Section 7=

Aitkin 14, Rock Ridge 0

Esko 55, Hibbing 0

Pequot Lakes 56, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14

Two Harbors 47, Proctor 7

Section 8=

East Grand Forks 34, Roseau 0

Perham 34, Park Rapids 7

Thief River Falls 33, Fergus Falls 14

Class AA=

Section 1=

Caledonia 47, Lewiston-Altura 0

Goodhue 27, Dover-Eyota 7

St. Charles 19, Triton 14

Section 2=

Blooming Prairie 20, Medford 14

LeSueur-Henderson 62, Blue Earth Area 35

Maple River 55, New Richland-H-E-G 8

St. Clair/Loyola 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

Section 3=

Jackson County Central 62, Windom 28

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 40, Sibley East 8

Pipestone 30, St. James Area 0

Redwood Valley 40, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6

Section 4=

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, Rush City 2

Norwood-Young America 35, Concordia Academy 24

St. Agnes 35, Maple Lake 0

Section 5=

Kimball 40, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Paynesville 40, Holdingford 22

Section 6=

Wadena-Deer Creek 53, Staples-Motley 12

West Central/Ashby 22, Pillager 14

Section 7=

Hinckley-Finlayson 27, Mesabi East 15

Section 8=

Crookston 43, Warroad 8

Frazee 28, Hawley 22

Class A=

Section 1=

Bethlehem Academy 42, Kingsland 14

Fillmore Central 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Randolph 22, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6

Section 2=

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 37, Cleveland 0

Mayer-Lutheran 33, New Ulm Cathedral 6

United South Central 28, AC/GE 14

Section 3=

Martin County West 42, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14

Murray County Central 34, Adrian 14

Springfield 42, Sleepy Eye 21

Section 4=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 22, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Browerville/Eagle Valley 24, Parkers Prairie 7

Upsala/Swanville 50, Benson 28

Section 5=

BOLD 26, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

Dawson-Boyd 66, MACCRAY 20

Lakeview 50, Canby 12

Minneota 56, Yellow Medicine East 14

Section 6=

Breckenridge 35, Menahga 0

New York Mills 34, Underwood 7

Ottertail Central 33, Lake Park-Audubon 22

Pine River-Backus 37, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13

Section 7=

Barnum 65, East Central 6

Braham 43, Ely 0

Chisholm 22, North Woods 6

Deer River 64, Mille Lacs 6

Section 8=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 36, Fosston 14

Polk County West 42, Bagley 0

Red Lake County 55, Red Lake 22

9-Man=

Section 1=

Grand Meadow 36, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 22

Lanesboro 35, Southland 6

Mabel-Canton 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 32

Spring Grove 48, Houston 16

Section 2=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 42, Nicollet 14

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22, Ortonville 8

Section 3=

Edgerton 44, GHEC/Truman 26

Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Madelia 20

Mountain Lake 28, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14

Red Rock Central 41, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Section 4=

Rothsay 58, Hillcrest Lutheran 20

Sebeka 24, Brandon-Evansville 22

Verndale 40, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Section 6=

Blackduck 66, Park Christian 22

NCEUH 24, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20

Nevis 55, Laporte 0

Section 7=

Cook County 42, Hill City/Northland 12

United North Central 46, Bigfork 6

Section 8=

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 22, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 15

Kittson County Central 49, Lake of the Woods 0

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 33, Northern Freeze 12

Win-E-Mac 34, Stephen-Argyle 22

