GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 52, Valley Catholic 33

Bandon 53, Gold Beach 30

Barlow 65, Nelson 30

Beaverton 76, Aloha 12

Bonanza 54, Rogue River 16

Burns 55, Nyssa 38

Camas Valley 25, Riddle 23

Cascade 55, Sisters 34

Central Catholic 58, David Douglas 38

Central Linn 68, Jefferson 42

Chiloquin 32, Central Christian 25

Churchill 45, North Eugene 28

Colton 63, Kennedy 12

Country Christian 55, N. Clackamas Christian 34

Crater 71, Eagle Point 29

Dayton 40, Scio 28

East Linn Christian 33, Lowell 32

Enterprise 45, Heppner 41

Estacada 56, Molalla 27

Four Rivers Community School 37, Huntington 27

Gladstone 46, Corbett 45

Harrisburg 51, Creswell 49

Jewell 30, Falls City 17

Jordan Valley 54, Adrian 31

Junction City 62, Siuslaw 9

Kamiakin, Wash. 60, Hermiston 59

Lakeridge 63, Oregon City 56

Liberty 31, Century 27

Madras 64, North Marion 46

Marshfield 56, Elmira 20

McNary 70, Sprague 21

Mountain View 69, McKay 35

Mountain View, Wash. 53, Hood River 51

Newberg 50, Glencoe 34

North Douglas 88, Umpqua Valley Christian 35

Oakland 46, Oakridge 22

Open Door 33, Grand View Christian 24

Pendleton 63, La Grande 33

Philomath 55, Stayton 36

Portland Christian 35, Knappa 27

Redmond 54, Henley 50

Regis 40, Monroe 25

Riverdale 44, Catlin Gabel 25

Salem Academy 48, Gervais 35

Sandy 57, Reynolds 43

Santiam Christian 44, Pleasant Hill 24

Sherwood 43, Forest Grove 34

South Medford 63, Grants Pass 29

South Salem 53, Bend 43

Southridge 36, Sunset 33

Southwest Christian 28, St. Stephens Academy 23

Springfield 52, Thurston 24

Sweet Home 60, Newport 32

Tigard 34, Lake Oswego 30

Tualatin 52, St. Mary's Academy 37

Umatilla 38, Irrigon 35

Union 54, Grant Union 22

Warrenton 50, Rainier 34

West Linn 44, Canby 32

West Salem 66, Summit 46

Western Christian High School 49, Santiam 29

Westview 32, Mountainside 30

Willamette 48, North Bend 20

Yamhill-Carlton 58, Blanchet Catholic 15

Yoncalla 36, Elkton 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dufur vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

McKenzie vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.

Myrtle Point vs. Reedsport, ccd.

Sherman vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you