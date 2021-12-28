PREP HOCKEY=

Delano 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Forest Lake 3, Chisago Lakes 2

New Prague 5, Hutchinson 2

New Ulm 7, Fergus Falls 2

Providence Academy 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Rock Ridge 6, Mound Westonka 1

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Wis. 10, La Crescent 4

Bill McGann Holiday Classic=

Minnehaha Academy 3, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 1

Mora/Milaca 8, Ely 1

North Shore Storm 4, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2

Proctor 6, Somerset, Wis. 3

Breckenridge/Wahpeton Holiday Classic=

Worthington 7, Bagley/Fosston 5

Fergus Falls Holiday Classic=

Detroit Lakes 5, Kittson County Central 3

Granite City Classic=

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, St. Cloud 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Monticello 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, River Lakes 1

Herb Brooks Holiday Classic=

Gold=

Consolation Semifinal=

Park (Cottage Grove) 5, Northfield 2

Semifinal=

Holy Angels 5, Breck 1

Minneapolis 3, Mankato East/ Loyola 0

Silver=

Consolation Semifinal=

Princeton 10, Winona Cotter 3

Northern Edge 7, Marshall 2

Semifinal=

Eau Claire North, Wis. 3, Simley 1

Pine City 3, St. Paul Academy 1

Heritage Holiday Classic=

Anoka 5, Mankato West 2

Apple Valley 7, Irondale 1

Duluth Denfeld 7, Spring Lake Park 1

Owatonna 4, Burnsville 2

Hockey for Life Classic=

Lakeville North 5, Prior Lake 4

St. Thomas Academy 5, Eden Prairie 1

Totino-Grace 1, Chaska 0

Kiwanis Hockey Festival=

Blue=

Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Rochester Lourdes 2, Luverne 1

Gold=

Dodge County 5, Rochester Century 3

Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 3, Rochester Mayo 1

New Richmond, Wis. 6, Rochester John Marshall 2

Little Falls Holiday Classic=

Little Falls 12, Northern Lakes 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Windom 1

MBA Storm Holiday Classic=

Morris/Benson 7, Park Rapids 2

Morris/Benson Holiday Classic=

May-Port CG, N.D. 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 3

Roseau Holiday Classic=

Mahtomedi 10, Minot, N.D. 2

Roseau 8, St. Louis Park 1

South St. Paul Premier=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hopkins 6, Farmington 1

South St. Paul 3, St. Paul Johnson 1

Semifinal=

Woodbury 5, Eagan 3

The B.I.G. Tradition=

Andover 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Blake 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2

Champlin Park 8, Centennial 4

Tradition at the Park=

Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Rogers 4

Maple Grove 3, Lakeville South 0

Stillwater 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Wayzata 7, Holy Family Catholic 1

