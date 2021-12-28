PREP HOCKEY=
Delano 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Forest Lake 3, Chisago Lakes 2
New Prague 5, Hutchinson 2
New Ulm 7, Fergus Falls 2
Providence Academy 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Rock Ridge 6, Mound Westonka 1
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Wis. 10, La Crescent 4
Bill McGann Holiday Classic=
Minnehaha Academy 3, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 1
Mora/Milaca 8, Ely 1
North Shore Storm 4, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2
Proctor 6, Somerset, Wis. 3
Breckenridge/Wahpeton Holiday Classic=
Worthington 7, Bagley/Fosston 5
Fergus Falls Holiday Classic=
Detroit Lakes 5, Kittson County Central 3
Granite City Classic=
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, St. Cloud 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Monticello 2
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, River Lakes 1
Herb Brooks Holiday Classic=
Gold=
Consolation Semifinal=
Park (Cottage Grove) 5, Northfield 2
Semifinal=
Holy Angels 5, Breck 1
Minneapolis 3, Mankato East/ Loyola 0
Silver=
Consolation Semifinal=
Princeton 10, Winona Cotter 3
Northern Edge 7, Marshall 2
Semifinal=
Eau Claire North, Wis. 3, Simley 1
Pine City 3, St. Paul Academy 1
Heritage Holiday Classic=
Anoka 5, Mankato West 2
Apple Valley 7, Irondale 1
Duluth Denfeld 7, Spring Lake Park 1
Owatonna 4, Burnsville 2
Hockey for Life Classic=
Lakeville North 5, Prior Lake 4
St. Thomas Academy 5, Eden Prairie 1
Totino-Grace 1, Chaska 0
Kiwanis Hockey Festival=
Blue=
Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Rochester Lourdes 2, Luverne 1
Gold=
Dodge County 5, Rochester Century 3
Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 3, Rochester Mayo 1
New Richmond, Wis. 6, Rochester John Marshall 2
Little Falls Holiday Classic=
Little Falls 12, Northern Lakes 2
Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Windom 1
MBA Storm Holiday Classic=
Morris/Benson 7, Park Rapids 2
Morris/Benson Holiday Classic=
May-Port CG, N.D. 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 3
Roseau Holiday Classic=
Mahtomedi 10, Minot, N.D. 2
Roseau 8, St. Louis Park 1
South St. Paul Premier=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hopkins 6, Farmington 1
South St. Paul 3, St. Paul Johnson 1
Semifinal=
Woodbury 5, Eagan 3
The B.I.G. Tradition=
Andover 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Blake 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
Champlin Park 8, Centennial 4
Tradition at the Park=
Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Rogers 4
Maple Grove 3, Lakeville South 0
Stillwater 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Wayzata 7, Holy Family Catholic 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/