BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bozeman 80, Billings West 62

Butte Central 68, Anaconda 39

Drummond 72, Phillipsburg 52

Eureka 64, Missoula Loyola 56

Hamilton 51, East Helena 40

Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Sheridan 32

Heart Butte 88, Rocky Boy 27

Helena 52, Missoula Big Sky 45

Lodge Grass 108, Huntley Project 70

Park City 50, Plenty Coups 35

Polson 51, Whitefish 36

Roy-Winifred 72, Dodson 31

Seeley-Swan 70, Lincoln 25

St. Ignatius 56, Thompson Falls 39

St. Labre 105, Lame Deer 67

Terry 69, Plevna 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

