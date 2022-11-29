BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 48, Fairview 46
Centaurus 48, Erie 38
Coal Ridge 47, Vail Mountain School 33
Colorado Academy 49, Denver Christian 35
Columbine 68, Heritage 61
Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22
Front Range Christian School 56, Addenbrooke Classical 14
Glenwood Springs 63, Rifle High School 40
Longmont 56, Mountain View 44
Pine Creek 59, Widefield High School 43
Silver Creek 75, Roosevelt 18
The Classical Academy 62, Harrison 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
