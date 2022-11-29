BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 48, Fairview 46

Centaurus 48, Erie 38

Coal Ridge 47, Vail Mountain School 33

Colorado Academy 49, Denver Christian 35

Columbine 68, Heritage 61

Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22

Front Range Christian School 56, Addenbrooke Classical 14

Glenwood Springs 63, Rifle High School 40

Longmont 56, Mountain View 44

Pine Creek 59, Widefield High School 43

Silver Creek 75, Roosevelt 18

The Classical Academy 62, Harrison 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you