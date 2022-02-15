BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42

Ann Arbor Skyline 50, Ann Arbor Pioneer 41

Belleville 74, Livonia Churchill 21

Big Rapids 64, Reed City 51

Birmingham Seaholm 58, Berkley 52

Brighton 54, Plymouth 48

Brownstown Woodhaven 87, Trenton 40

Coldwater 58, Parma Western 52

Coloma 56, Gobles 33

DeWitt 50, Holt 39

Detroit Cass Tech 72, Detroit Renaissance 66

Detroit Douglass 70, Academy of the Americas 25

Detroit Frontier 72, Michigan Math and Science 32

Detroit Loyola 63, Detroit Country Day 61

Detroit Pershing 92, Detroit Mumford 62

Ecorse 45, River Rouge 30

Elk Rapids 59, Traverse City St. Francis 30

Flint Beecher 76, Burton Bendle 62

Goodrich 70, Notre Dame Prep 61

Grand Haven 54, Rockford 51

Grand Rapids Christian 72, Byron Center 58

Grand Rapids South Christian 61, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44

Grand Rapids Union 53, Zeeland East 25

Grand Rapids Wellspring 59, Zion Christian 55

Hillman 72, Fairview 33

Howell 48, Northville 46

Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Grand Rapids West Catholic 61

Kingston 59, Mayville 21

Lake Orion 52, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41

Livonia Franklin 74, Dearborn Fordson 52

Maple City Glen Lake 59, McBain 41

Marquette 86, Houghton 46

Melvindale 49, Redford Union 41

Milford 41, Walled Lake Western 39

Millington 43, Midland Bullock Creek 38

Montague 48, North Muskegon 40

Nah Tah Wahsh 69, Paradise Whitefish 26

Oak Park 57, Clarkston 43

Parchment 49, Galesburg-Augusta 30

Petoskey 26, Cadillac 23

Pinckney 59, Adrian 50

Plainwell 46, Portage Northern 44

Rochester Adams 72, West Bloomfield 58

Saginaw Arthur Hill 52, Traverse City Central 49

Saugatuck 57, Martin 46

Schoolcraft 51, Fennville 36

Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44

Stockbridge 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 56

Troy 43, Bloomfield Hills 31

Warren Fitzgerald 42, St. Clair 37

Westwood 68, Gwinn 38

White Lake Lakeland 72, Waterford Kettering 32

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian def. Holland Black River, forfeit

