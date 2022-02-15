BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42
Ann Arbor Skyline 50, Ann Arbor Pioneer 41
Belleville 74, Livonia Churchill 21
Big Rapids 64, Reed City 51
Birmingham Seaholm 58, Berkley 52
Brighton 54, Plymouth 48
Brownstown Woodhaven 87, Trenton 40
Coldwater 58, Parma Western 52
Coloma 56, Gobles 33
DeWitt 50, Holt 39
Detroit Cass Tech 72, Detroit Renaissance 66
Detroit Douglass 70, Academy of the Americas 25
Detroit Frontier 72, Michigan Math and Science 32
Detroit Loyola 63, Detroit Country Day 61
Detroit Pershing 92, Detroit Mumford 62
Ecorse 45, River Rouge 30
Elk Rapids 59, Traverse City St. Francis 30
Flint Beecher 76, Burton Bendle 62
Goodrich 70, Notre Dame Prep 61
Grand Haven 54, Rockford 51
Grand Rapids Christian 72, Byron Center 58
Grand Rapids South Christian 61, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44
Grand Rapids Union 53, Zeeland East 25
Grand Rapids Wellspring 59, Zion Christian 55
Hillman 72, Fairview 33
Howell 48, Northville 46
Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Grand Rapids West Catholic 61
Kingston 59, Mayville 21
Lake Orion 52, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41
Livonia Franklin 74, Dearborn Fordson 52
Maple City Glen Lake 59, McBain 41
Marquette 86, Houghton 46
Melvindale 49, Redford Union 41
Milford 41, Walled Lake Western 39
Millington 43, Midland Bullock Creek 38
Montague 48, North Muskegon 40
Nah Tah Wahsh 69, Paradise Whitefish 26
Oak Park 57, Clarkston 43
Parchment 49, Galesburg-Augusta 30
Petoskey 26, Cadillac 23
Pinckney 59, Adrian 50
Plainwell 46, Portage Northern 44
Rochester Adams 72, West Bloomfield 58
Saginaw Arthur Hill 52, Traverse City Central 49
Saugatuck 57, Martin 46
Schoolcraft 51, Fennville 36
Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44
Stockbridge 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 56
Troy 43, Bloomfield Hills 31
Warren Fitzgerald 42, St. Clair 37
Westwood 68, Gwinn 38
White Lake Lakeland 72, Waterford Kettering 32
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian def. Holland Black River, forfeit
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/