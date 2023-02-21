GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park Cabrini 50, Summerfield 41

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Macomb Lutheran North 25

Armada 36, Algonac 33

Bad Axe 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 32

Battle Creek Academy 34, Calhoun Christian 31

Battle Creek Pennfield 58, Hastings 53

Bay City All Saints 51, Ashley 21

Benzie Central 45, Manistee Catholic Central 38

Blissfield 56, Hillsdale 19

Bloomfield Hills Marian 50, St. Mary's Prep 42

Brighton 54, Belleville 45

Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 26

Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53

Calumet 46, Painesdale Jeffers 22

Carson City-Crystal 39, Coleman 27

Charlevoix 40, Grayling 29

Chelsea 76, Jackson 18

Clinton 57, Onsted 49

Clio 52, Swartz Creek 28

Coldwater 56, Battle Creek Harper Creek 18

Colon 78, Battle Creek St. Philip 45

Comstock 45, Vermontville Maple Valley 31

Dansville 33, Laingsburg 23

Davison 30, Bay City Western 25

DeWitt 48, Holt 43

Detroit Country Day 47, Romulus 31

Detroit University Prep 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 55

Dexter 62, Monroe 25

Dowagiac Union 36, Stevensville Lakeshore 35

Durand 51, Genesee 33

Eddies 68, Constantine 19

Ewen - Trout Creek 59, Bessemer 29

Farmington 69, Auburn Hills Avondale 29

Farmington Hills Mercy 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 24

Farwell 42, Clare 34

Fenton 43, Corunna 33

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 57, Flint Powers 29

Fowler 38, Portland 30

Frankenmuth 69, Birch Run 21

Garber 73, Bridgeport 27

Gaylord 42, Cheboygan 19

Gladwin 56, Houghton Lake 40

Gobles 43, Delton Kellogg 27

Goodrich 56, Flushing 38

Grand Blanc 62, Midland 13

Grand Ledge 58, East Lansing 38

Grand Rapids Christian 57, Greenville 33

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, Saranac 18

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 42, Belding 30

Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Hamilton 33

Grand River Prep 70, Wyoming Lee 32

Grandville Calvin Christian 57, Kelloggsville 30

Grant 51, Newaygo 40

Grass Lake 56, Stockbridge 51

Grosse Ile 50, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 37

Grosse Pointe North 53, Westfield 41

Hamtramck 57, St. Clair Shores South Lake 54

Hartland 54, Dearborn 44

Hillsdale Academy 47, Jackson Christian 20

Holland Black River 58, West Michigan Aviation 34

Hopkins 54, Comstock Park 40

Hudsonville 57, Grand Haven 36

Hudsonville Unity Christian 42, Allendale 31

Ionia 48, Fowlerville 45

Ishpeming 68, Manistique 47

Ithaca 64, Shepherd 30

Johannesburg-Lewiston 49, Fife Lake Forest Area 25

Kalamazoo Christian 57, Allegan 29

Kingston 59, Midland Calvary Baptist 38

Lake Linden-Hubbell 63, Dollar Bay 47

Lake Odessa Lakewood 64, Charlotte 21

Lake Orion 38, Birmingham Groves 29

Lansing Catholic 65, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 38

Leland 40, Grand Traverse Academy 25

Lenawee Christian 40, Whiteford 26

Leslie 43, Okemos 29

Mancelona 36, Bellaire 33

Manchester 53, Addison 22

Manistee 67, Holton 45

Manton 31, Leroy Pine River 26

Maplewood Baptist 54, Harbor Light Christian 32

Marine City 34, Richmond 20

Mason 44, Eaton Rapids 24

Mason County Eastern 40, Cadillac Heritage Christian 37

Merrill 32, Blanchard Montabella 28

Michigan Center 43, Hanover-Horton 29

Midland Dow 47, Alpena 32

Millington 45, Saginaw Nouvel 12

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 64, Muskegon Mona Shores 59

Napoleon 35, East Jackson 31

Negaunee 41, Marquette 39

New Buffalo 69, Watervliet Grace Christian 38

Niles Brandywine 69, St. Joseph 30

North Adams-Jerome 35, Tekonsha 28

North Branch 49, Caro 43

North Farmington 41, Oxford 38

Northville 47, Dearborn Fordson 40

Oakridge High School 44, Ravenna 32

Ontonagon 39, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31

Ovid-Elsie 53, Chesaning 24

Pentwater 29, Hesperia 17

Pittsford 45, Camden-Frontier 28

River Rouge 60, Detroit University Science 32

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 9

Rockford 71, Caledonia 25

Saginaw Arthur Hill 64, Bay City Central 28

Saline 51, Ann Arbor Pioneer 17

Sandusky 43, Brown City 15

Sault Ste Marie 44, Escanaba 38

Spring Lake 62, Fruitport 18

St. Charles 41, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30

Standish-Sterling Central 67, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 12

Stephenson 63, Rock Mid Peninsula 25

Three Oaks River Valley 45, Berrien Springs 29

Trenton 60, Lincoln Park 31

Vicksburg 48, Portage Central 31

Wayland Union 71, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18

West Bloomfield 81, Rochester 40

Wyandotte Roosevelt 57, Gibraltar Carlson 48

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 55, Fruitport Calvary Christian 32

Ypsilanti 51, Adrian 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Livingston Christian vs. Lake Orion Baptist, ccd.

McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you