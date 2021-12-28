GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Herreid/Selby Area 28

Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 60

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Campbell County, Wyo. 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Chester 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Irene-Wakonda 49

Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23

Langford 55, Iroquois/Doland 53

Lyman 69, Timber Lake 66

Milbank 49, Dell Rapids 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Miller 14

Tri-Valley 57, Garretson 42

Winner 56, Bon Homme 17

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=

Chadron, Neb. 43, Custer 17

Parkston Classic=

Dakota Valley 67, Corsica/Stickney 66

Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51

Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

