GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Herreid/Selby Area 28
Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 60
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Campbell County, Wyo. 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Chester 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Irene-Wakonda 49
Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23
Langford 55, Iroquois/Doland 53
Lyman 69, Timber Lake 66
Milbank 49, Dell Rapids 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Miller 14
Tri-Valley 57, Garretson 42
Winner 56, Bon Homme 17
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=
Chadron, Neb. 43, Custer 17
Parkston Classic=
Dakota Valley 67, Corsica/Stickney 66
Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51
Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/