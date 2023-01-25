BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 59, G.W. Long 57

Asbury 43, Brindlee Mountain 39

Ashford 70, Emmanuel Christian 27

Athens 47, Oakwood Adventist Academy 44

Austin 47, Bob Jones 43

B.B. Comer 91, Isabella 36

Baker 66, Mary Montgomery 55

Barbour County 74, Ariton 71

Bayside Academy 48, St. Michael Catholic 38

Bibb County 63, Tuscaloosa Academy 58

Brantley 67, Elba 56

Briarwood Christian 52, Sylacauga 36

Carbon Hill 78, Curry 53

Catholic-Montgomery 56, B.T. Washington 48

Central Coosa 67, Thorsby 30

Central-Florence 62, Brooks 59

Central-Phenix City 90, Opelika 46

Central-Tuscaloosa 54, Hillcrest 44

Charles Henderson 88, Park Crossing 56

Chilton County 64, Calera 48

Corner 54, Sumiton Christian 32

Cottage Hill 73, Flomaton 47

Cottonwood 61, Geneva County 60

Cullman 70, Decatur 42

Donoho 66, Wadley 64

Dothan 69, Prattville 52

East Lawrence 80, Clements 79

Enterprise 62, Carroll-Ozark 50

Eufaula 76, Rehobeth 45

Fairfield 59, Pleasant Grove 48

Fairhope 59, Daphne 45

Faith Academy 42, Citronelle 17

Florala 52, Kinston 35

Fyffe 89, Valley Head 66

Georgiana 80, Red Level 74

Guntersville 68, Boaz 47

Hackleburg 72, Brilliant 67

Hamilton 57, Dora 53

Hanceville 67, Cold Springs 28

Handley 71, Talladega 43

Hartselle 49, Jasper 44

Highland Home 41, Pike Liberal Arts 19

Holy Spirit 54, Berry 37

Hueytown 68, Bessemer City 36

Huffman 62, Center Point 36

Huntsville 73, Albertville 28

Indian Springs 61, Tarrant 47

J.U. Blacksher 61, Sweet Water 59

Jacksonville 72, Cleburne County 28

James Clemens 63, Florence 47

LAMP 55, Bullock County 46

LaFayette 56, Beauregard 44

Lanett 49, Reeltown 39

Loachapoka 53, Maplesville 37

Loretto, Tenn. 40, Lauderdale County 35

Macon-East 53, Springwood School 39

Marbury 77, Elmore County 61

Marion County 68, Lynn 31

Mars Hill Bible 58, Hatton 29

McAdory 80, Brookwood 37

McIntosh 78, Leroy 63

Midfield 61, Childersburg 57

Monroe County 46, Excel 40

Montevallo 48, Shelby County 46

Mountain Brook 67, Shades Valley 38

Munford 68, Pleasant Valley 59

Muscle Shoals 61, Columbia 53

New Hope 82, DAR 79

North Sand Mountain 86, Sylvania 69

Northside 55, Oak Grove 21

Oak Mountain 48, Hewitt-Trussville 43

Oxford 66, Fort Payne 52

Paul Bryant 49, Northridge 45

Pelham 70, Jemison 33

Phil Campbell 63, Tharptown 51

Phillips-Bear Creek 67, Waterloo 37

Pike County 58, New Brockton 41

Pinson Valley 62, Clay-Chalkville 50

Priceville 61, Arab 47

Ramsay 61, Sparkman 41

Randolph County 50, Beulah 19

Red Bay 74, Winston County 58

Rogers 78, Deshler 75

Saint Bernard Prep 36, Cullman Christian 23

Saint Luke's Episcopal 60, Chickasaw 34

Section 64, Alabama CTE 23

Sidney Lanier 60, Stanhope Elmore 29

Skyline 66, Athens Bible 60

Smiths Station 59, Auburn 56

Spain Park 69, Chelsea 47

St. Clair County 70, Victory Chr. 36

St. James 52, Montgomery Academy 41

St. Paul's 65, LeFlore 49

Sulligent 58, South Lamar 48

Theodore 65, Murphy 62

UMS-Wright 52, Orange Beach 39

Valley 85, Tallassee 65

Vestavia Hills 56, Hoover 48

Vincent 52, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 30

West Blocton 63, Holt 62

West End 43, Coosa Christian 32

West Morgan 56, Brewer 49

White Plains 55, Cherokee County 52

Whitesburg Christian 71, Randolph School 61

Wicksburg 56, Samson 46

Wilcox Central 50, Prattville Christian Academy 46

Williamson 45, B.C. Rain 36

Wilson 78, Elkmont 44

Winfield 64, Oakman 60

Woodland 55, Ranburne 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hazel Green vs. Plainview, ccd.

Spanish Fort vs. Robertsdale, ccd.

Thomasville vs. Southern Choctaw, ccd.

University Charter vs. Washington County, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you