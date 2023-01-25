BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 59, G.W. Long 57
Asbury 43, Brindlee Mountain 39
Ashford 70, Emmanuel Christian 27
Athens 47, Oakwood Adventist Academy 44
Austin 47, Bob Jones 43
B.B. Comer 91, Isabella 36
Baker 66, Mary Montgomery 55
Barbour County 74, Ariton 71
Bayside Academy 48, St. Michael Catholic 38
Bibb County 63, Tuscaloosa Academy 58
Brantley 67, Elba 56
Briarwood Christian 52, Sylacauga 36
Carbon Hill 78, Curry 53
Catholic-Montgomery 56, B.T. Washington 48
Central Coosa 67, Thorsby 30
Central-Florence 62, Brooks 59
Central-Phenix City 90, Opelika 46
Central-Tuscaloosa 54, Hillcrest 44
Charles Henderson 88, Park Crossing 56
Chilton County 64, Calera 48
Corner 54, Sumiton Christian 32
Cottage Hill 73, Flomaton 47
Cottonwood 61, Geneva County 60
Cullman 70, Decatur 42
Donoho 66, Wadley 64
Dothan 69, Prattville 52
East Lawrence 80, Clements 79
Enterprise 62, Carroll-Ozark 50
Eufaula 76, Rehobeth 45
Fairfield 59, Pleasant Grove 48
Fairhope 59, Daphne 45
Faith Academy 42, Citronelle 17
Florala 52, Kinston 35
Fyffe 89, Valley Head 66
Georgiana 80, Red Level 74
Guntersville 68, Boaz 47
Hackleburg 72, Brilliant 67
Hamilton 57, Dora 53
Hanceville 67, Cold Springs 28
Handley 71, Talladega 43
Hartselle 49, Jasper 44
Highland Home 41, Pike Liberal Arts 19
Holy Spirit 54, Berry 37
Hueytown 68, Bessemer City 36
Huffman 62, Center Point 36
Huntsville 73, Albertville 28
Indian Springs 61, Tarrant 47
J.U. Blacksher 61, Sweet Water 59
Jacksonville 72, Cleburne County 28
James Clemens 63, Florence 47
LAMP 55, Bullock County 46
LaFayette 56, Beauregard 44
Lanett 49, Reeltown 39
Loachapoka 53, Maplesville 37
Loretto, Tenn. 40, Lauderdale County 35
Macon-East 53, Springwood School 39
Marbury 77, Elmore County 61
Marion County 68, Lynn 31
Mars Hill Bible 58, Hatton 29
McAdory 80, Brookwood 37
McIntosh 78, Leroy 63
Midfield 61, Childersburg 57
Monroe County 46, Excel 40
Montevallo 48, Shelby County 46
Mountain Brook 67, Shades Valley 38
Munford 68, Pleasant Valley 59
Muscle Shoals 61, Columbia 53
New Hope 82, DAR 79
North Sand Mountain 86, Sylvania 69
Northside 55, Oak Grove 21
Oak Mountain 48, Hewitt-Trussville 43
Oxford 66, Fort Payne 52
Paul Bryant 49, Northridge 45
Pelham 70, Jemison 33
Phil Campbell 63, Tharptown 51
Phillips-Bear Creek 67, Waterloo 37
Pike County 58, New Brockton 41
Pinson Valley 62, Clay-Chalkville 50
Priceville 61, Arab 47
Ramsay 61, Sparkman 41
Randolph County 50, Beulah 19
Red Bay 74, Winston County 58
Rogers 78, Deshler 75
Saint Bernard Prep 36, Cullman Christian 23
Saint Luke's Episcopal 60, Chickasaw 34
Section 64, Alabama CTE 23
Sidney Lanier 60, Stanhope Elmore 29
Skyline 66, Athens Bible 60
Smiths Station 59, Auburn 56
Spain Park 69, Chelsea 47
St. Clair County 70, Victory Chr. 36
St. James 52, Montgomery Academy 41
St. Paul's 65, LeFlore 49
Sulligent 58, South Lamar 48
Theodore 65, Murphy 62
UMS-Wright 52, Orange Beach 39
Valley 85, Tallassee 65
Vestavia Hills 56, Hoover 48
Vincent 52, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 30
West Blocton 63, Holt 62
West End 43, Coosa Christian 32
West Morgan 56, Brewer 49
White Plains 55, Cherokee County 52
Whitesburg Christian 71, Randolph School 61
Wicksburg 56, Samson 46
Wilcox Central 50, Prattville Christian Academy 46
Williamson 45, B.C. Rain 36
Wilson 78, Elkmont 44
Winfield 64, Oakman 60
Woodland 55, Ranburne 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hazel Green vs. Plainview, ccd.
Spanish Fort vs. Robertsdale, ccd.
Thomasville vs. Southern Choctaw, ccd.
University Charter vs. Washington County, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
