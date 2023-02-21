GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Guertin 70, Exeter 57

Dover 60, Keene 50

Goffstown 56, Pinkerton 46

Laconia 63, Oyster River 33

Manchester West 41, Souhegan 13

Merrimack Valley 56, Kingswood 31

Portsmouth 54, Nashua North 35

Salem 59, Concord 34

Spaulding 42, Nashua South 39

Windham 52, Merrimack 45

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

First Round=

Woodsville 39, Epping 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

