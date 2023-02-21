GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Guertin 70, Exeter 57
Dover 60, Keene 50
Goffstown 56, Pinkerton 46
Laconia 63, Oyster River 33
Manchester West 41, Souhegan 13
Merrimack Valley 56, Kingswood 31
Portsmouth 54, Nashua North 35
Salem 59, Concord 34
Spaulding 42, Nashua South 39
Windham 52, Merrimack 45
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
First Round=
Woodsville 39, Epping 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
