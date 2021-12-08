BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 68, IKM-Manning 42
AGWSR, Ackley 48, BCLUW, Conrad 29
Alburnett 65, Midland, Wyoming 21
Ames 60, Des Moines, North 23
Ankeny 61, Valley, West Des Moines 55
Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 66
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Orient-Macksburg 13
Aplington-Parkersburg 96, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 31
Assumption, Davenport 77, Davenport, West 62
Beckman, Dyersville 65, Vinton-Shellsburg 24
Belle Plaine 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
Bellevue 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 48
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 56
Bondurant Farrar 68, Ballard 58
Boyden-Hull 65, West Lyon, Inwood 51
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40, Woodbine 34
Camanche 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
Central Clinton, DeWitt 65, Bettendorf 50
Central Decatur, Leon 41, Centerville 38
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sioux Center 61
Central Springs 54, North Butler, Greene 42
Charles City 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 40
Clarinda 58, Atlantic 56
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 71, Central Elkader 29
Clear Creek-Amana 72, Maquoketa 50
Clinton 59, Muscatine 42
Collins-Maxwell 57, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 36
Colo-NESCO 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 45
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, LeMars 53
Crestwood, Cresco 76, Clarksville 36
Danville 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 43
Davenport, North 71, Davenport, Central 53
Davis County, Bloomfield 75, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48
Denison-Schleswig 78, Glenwood 70
Des Moines, Hoover 66, Waukee 60
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Waterloo Christian School 44
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 72, Fort Dodge 21
Dunkerton 74, Tripoli 38
Eagle Grove 41, Belmond-Klemme 28
East Mills 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 42
Estherville Lincoln Central 82, Western Christian 74
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 48
Forest City 63, North Union 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock, Britt 40
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, Akron-Westfield 32
Gilbert 43, ADM, Adel 38
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35, South Hardin 26
Greene County 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 43
Grundy Center 60, East Marshall, LeGrand 41
Harlan 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41
Heartland Christian 52, Iowa School for the Deaf 14
Hillcrest Academy 62, Louisa-Muscatine 35
Hinton 78, Trinity Christian High School 36
Holy Trinity 44, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43
Iowa City West 61, Burlington 49
Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, Keota 49
Jesup 64, Sumner-Fredericksburg 62
Kee, Lansing 62, Postville 28
Kingsley-Pierson 68, Westwood, Sloan 37
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 40
Lamoni 69, Melcher-Dallas 30
Lisbon 74, Starmont 31
Lynnville-Sully 63, H-L-V, Victor 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 57, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54
Madrid 66, Pleasantville 58
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 54, Easton Valley 20
Marion 67, Center Point-Urbana 51
Marshalltown 56, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49
Martensdale-St. Marys 82, East Union, Afton 33
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, Regina, Iowa City 50
Missouri Valley 45, Logan-Magnolia 41
Montezuma 63, Colfax-Mingo 50
Monticello 73, West Liberty 34
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 65, Diagonal 36
Mount Ayr 65, Lenox 54
Murray 50, Seymour 43
Newell-Fonda 90, PAC-LM 56
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Nashua-Plainfield 26
North Fayette Valley 49, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 32
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Rockford 43
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, B-G-M 38
North Polk, Alleman 60, Carroll 52
North Tama, Traer 77, GMG, Garwin 72
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Anamosa 46
OA-BCIG 55, MVAOCOU 27
Ogden 64, Interstate 35,Truro 49
Osage 71, Saint Ansgar 25
PCM, Monroe 58, Saydel 38
Pleasant Valley 71, North Scott, Eldridge 43
Red Oak 66, Shenandoah 41
Ridge View 67, River Valley, Correctionville 34
Roland-Story, Story City 68, Nevada 59
Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42
Sheldon 57, George-Little Rock 45
Sidney 74, East Atchison, Mo. 52
Sigourney 51, English Valleys, North English 36
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Alta-Aurelia 40
Sioux City, East 93, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 37
Sioux City, West 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
South Central Calhoun 67, Webster City 49
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52, Wayne, Corydon 44
Southwest Valley 52, Nodaway Valley 39
Spencer 78, Spirit Lake 45
Springville 89, Cedar Valley Christian School 59
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 52, OT
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Southeast Valley 55
St. Mary's, Remsen 57, South O'Brien, Paullina 34
Stanton 63, Griswold 27
Storm Lake 79, Emmetsburg 58
Treynor 47, Audubon 32
Underwood 56, Riverside, Oakland 40
Union Community, LaPorte City 71, Oelwein 53
Unity Christian 65, West Sioux 63
Van Meter 65, AC/GC 54
Wapello 47, Pekin 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Hudson 38
Washington 82, Pella 69
Waukee Northwest 79, Southeast Polk 52
West Branch 60, Tipton 54
West Delaware, Manchester 48, Independence 44
West Fork, Sheffield 64, Northwood-Kensett 38
West Harrison, Mondamin 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 36
West Marshall, State Center 62, Perry 34
Wilton 68, Durant-Bennett 37
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Lone Tree 34
Winterset 76, Boone 58
Woodbury Central, Moville 73, Lawton-Bronson 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Woodward Academy vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd. to Jan 24th.
