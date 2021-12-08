BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 68, IKM-Manning 42

AGWSR, Ackley 48, BCLUW, Conrad 29

Alburnett 65, Midland, Wyoming 21

Ames 60, Des Moines, North 23

Ankeny 61, Valley, West Des Moines 55

Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 66

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Orient-Macksburg 13

Aplington-Parkersburg 96, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 31

Assumption, Davenport 77, Davenport, West 62

Beckman, Dyersville 65, Vinton-Shellsburg 24

Belle Plaine 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

Bellevue 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 48

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 56

Bondurant Farrar 68, Ballard 58

Boyden-Hull 65, West Lyon, Inwood 51

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40, Woodbine 34

Camanche 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 43

Central Clinton, DeWitt 65, Bettendorf 50

Central Decatur, Leon 41, Centerville 38

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sioux Center 61

Central Springs 54, North Butler, Greene 42

Charles City 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 40

Clarinda 58, Atlantic 56

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 71, Central Elkader 29

Clear Creek-Amana 72, Maquoketa 50

Clinton 59, Muscatine 42

Collins-Maxwell 57, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 36

Colo-NESCO 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 45

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, LeMars 53

Crestwood, Cresco 76, Clarksville 36

Danville 75, Central Lee, Donnellson 43

Davenport, North 71, Davenport, Central 53

Davis County, Bloomfield 75, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48

Denison-Schleswig 78, Glenwood 70

Des Moines, Hoover 66, Waukee 60

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Waterloo Christian School 44

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 72, Fort Dodge 21

Dunkerton 74, Tripoli 38

Eagle Grove 41, Belmond-Klemme 28

East Mills 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 42

Estherville Lincoln Central 82, Western Christian 74

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 48

Forest City 63, North Union 37

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock, Britt 40

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, Akron-Westfield 32

Gilbert 43, ADM, Adel 38

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35, South Hardin 26

Greene County 71, South Hamilton, Jewell 43

Grundy Center 60, East Marshall, LeGrand 41

Harlan 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41

Heartland Christian 52, Iowa School for the Deaf 14

Hillcrest Academy 62, Louisa-Muscatine 35

Hinton 78, Trinity Christian High School 36

Holy Trinity 44, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43

Iowa City West 61, Burlington 49

Iowa Valley, Marengo 50, Keota 49

Jesup 64, Sumner-Fredericksburg 62

Kee, Lansing 62, Postville 28

Kingsley-Pierson 68, Westwood, Sloan 37

Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 40

Lamoni 69, Melcher-Dallas 30

Lisbon 74, Starmont 31

Lynnville-Sully 63, H-L-V, Victor 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 57, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54

Madrid 66, Pleasantville 58

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 54, Easton Valley 20

Marion 67, Center Point-Urbana 51

Marshalltown 56, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49

Martensdale-St. Marys 82, East Union, Afton 33

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, Regina, Iowa City 50

Missouri Valley 45, Logan-Magnolia 41

Montezuma 63, Colfax-Mingo 50

Monticello 73, West Liberty 34

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 65, Diagonal 36

Mount Ayr 65, Lenox 54

Murray 50, Seymour 43

Newell-Fonda 90, PAC-LM 56

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Nashua-Plainfield 26

North Fayette Valley 49, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 32

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Rockford 43

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, B-G-M 38

North Polk, Alleman 60, Carroll 52

North Tama, Traer 77, GMG, Garwin 72

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, Anamosa 46

OA-BCIG 55, MVAOCOU 27

Ogden 64, Interstate 35,Truro 49

Osage 71, Saint Ansgar 25

PCM, Monroe 58, Saydel 38

Pleasant Valley 71, North Scott, Eldridge 43

Red Oak 66, Shenandoah 41

Ridge View 67, River Valley, Correctionville 34

Roland-Story, Story City 68, Nevada 59

Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42

Sheldon 57, George-Little Rock 45

Sidney 74, East Atchison, Mo. 52

Sigourney 51, English Valleys, North English 36

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Alta-Aurelia 40

Sioux City, East 93, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 37

Sioux City, West 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

South Central Calhoun 67, Webster City 49

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52, Wayne, Corydon 44

Southwest Valley 52, Nodaway Valley 39

Spencer 78, Spirit Lake 45

Springville 89, Cedar Valley Christian School 59

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 52, OT

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Southeast Valley 55

St. Mary's, Remsen 57, South O'Brien, Paullina 34

Stanton 63, Griswold 27

Storm Lake 79, Emmetsburg 58

Treynor 47, Audubon 32

Underwood 56, Riverside, Oakland 40

Union Community, LaPorte City 71, Oelwein 53

Unity Christian 65, West Sioux 63

Van Meter 65, AC/GC 54

Wapello 47, Pekin 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Hudson 38

Washington 82, Pella 69

Waukee Northwest 79, Southeast Polk 52

West Branch 60, Tipton 54

West Delaware, Manchester 48, Independence 44

West Fork, Sheffield 64, Northwood-Kensett 38

West Harrison, Mondamin 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 36

West Marshall, State Center 62, Perry 34

Wilton 68, Durant-Bennett 37

Winfield-Mount Union 64, Lone Tree 34

Winterset 76, Boone 58

Woodbury Central, Moville 73, Lawton-Bronson 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodward Academy vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd. to Jan 24th.

