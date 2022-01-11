GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends, Pa. 52, Moorestown Friends 35

Abundant Life 41, Bergen County Christian 21

Allentown 55, Trenton Central 29

Bayonne 57, Union City 54

Becton 47, North Arlington 40

Belvidere 44, Manville 21

Bishop Eustace Prep 45, Cherry Hill East 24

Bound Brook 54, Delaware Valley Regional 45

Brick Memorial 34, Barnegat 32

Camden Catholic 59, Cherry Hill West 13

Clayton 50, Camden Academy Charter 34

Cumberland Regional 44, Highland 19

Demarest 61, Bergenfield 33

Dumont 70, Cliffside Park 33

East Brunswick 79, Edison 43

Eastside Paterson 54, Bergen Tech 31

Elmwood Park 55, Garfield 22

Ewing 73, Lawrence 17

Fair Lawn 59, Lakeland 45

Fort Lee 55, Ridgefield Park 47

Friends Select, Pa. 52, Moorestown Friends 37

Gill St. Bernard's 38, Franklin 35

Glen Ridge 26, Verona 18

Hightstown 67, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25

Hillsborough 57, Bridgewater-Raritan 22

Hopatcong 59, Vernon 31

Howell 64, Manalapan 36

Hun 49, Freire Charter, Pa. 24

Hunterdon Central 50, Watchung Hills 46

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 62, Nutley 26

Immaculate Heart 71, Passaic 23

Irvington 46, North Star Academy 37

Jefferson 49, High Point 36

Johnson 50, Plainfield 35

Jonathan Dayton 44, Union 31

Kearny 65, Newark Lab 10

Kingsway 44, Washington Township 34

Kinnelon 58, Villa Walsh 28

Kittatinny 49, Wallkill Valley 36

Lenape 59, Winslow 39

Lenape Valley 38, Hackettstown 25

Livingston 48, Passaic Charter 28

Lodi 43, Mary Help 37

Madison 45, St. Elizabeth 32

Mahwah 41, Ramsey 32

Manasquan 71, Wall 19

Mater Dei 37, Point Pleasant Beach 30

Monroe 66, Perth Amboy 17

Morris Catholic 53, Marlboro 37

Morris Tech 44, Parsippany Hills 41

Morristown-Beard 45, Hanover Park 39

Neptune 42, Middletown North 35

New Providence 64, Union Catholic 34

Newark Academy 47, Millburn 24

Newark Central 59, Bloomfield 37

North Brunswick 55, Carteret 19

North Hunterdon 75, Phillipsburg 55

Notre Dame 52, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 18

Old Tappan 44, Teaneck 36

Passaic Tech 55, DePaul Catholic 47

Paterson Kennedy 34, Clifton 25

Pequannock 38, Mountain Lakes 35

Pinelands Regional 52, Jackson Liberty 48

Pingry 50, Bernards 37

Princeton 39, Steinert 36

Rahway 31, Linden 25

Ramapo 62, Indian Hills 24

Rancocas Valley 45, Cinnaminson 32

Ranney 80, Keyport 20

Red Bank Catholic 71, Holmdel 62

Red Bank Regional 58, Freehold 21

Ridge 64, Montgomery 37

Ridgewood 67, Northern Highlands 59

River Dell 62, Dwight-Morrow 22

Rumson-Fair Haven 65, Matawan 18

Rutgers Prep 83, Immaculata 40

Saddle River Day 87, East Orange 42

Shawnee 63, Eastern 40

Snyder 53, Hudson Catholic 48

Somerville 39, Warren Hills 21

South Brunswick 61, South Plainfield 29

South Hunterdon 50, North Plainfield 36

Sparta 85, Montville 45

St. John Vianney 82, Colts Neck 18

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Old Bridge 54

Summit 39, Roselle Catholic 35

Tenafly 47, Pascack Valley 44

Toms River North 44, Southern 38

University 72, Mt. St. Dominic 49

Voorhees 54, Newton 28

Wayne Hills 41, Passaic Valley 29

Wayne Valley 57, West Milford 28

West Essex 65, Columbia 64

West Morris 41, Roxbury 30

West Side 48, Shabazz 34

Westwood 56, Pascack Hills 6

Whippany Park 29, Parsippany 20

Woodbridge 51, Iselin Kennedy 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

