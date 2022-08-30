PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Aquinas def. Friend, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19

Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14

Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-1

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 27-25, 29-27

Centennial def. Central City, 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-23, 25-9

Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-7

Cozad def. Lexington, 15-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 15-9

Crete def. Nebraska City, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 18-25, 15-4

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 15-25, 15-8

Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-8

Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13

Fairbury def. Milford, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-6, 25-11, 18-25, 25-9

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 29-31, 15-7

Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-5, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22

Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 27-29, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 15-7

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 8-7

Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23

Homer def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12

Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-6

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-10, 25-18

Johnson County Central def. Mead, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24

Leyton def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-15

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Loomis def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13

Malcolm def. Blair, 25-12, 25-22, 25-7

Medicine Valley def. Hi-Line, 29-27, 25-20, 13-25, 15-25, 15-8

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12

Nebraska Lutheran def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13

Ogallala def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Omaha Bryan def. Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-3, 25-3

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Westview, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20

Overton def. Ravenna, 25-6, 25-16, 25-17

Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-10

Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10

Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

Riverside def. Twin River, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13

Sidney, Iowa def. Johnson-Brock, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14

Sterling def. Freeman, 26-28, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21

Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20

Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-23, 25-22

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Yutan def. Syracuse, 25-23, 25-27, 28-26, 25-14

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-8

Sutton def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 19-25, 31-29, 25-18

Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14

Brady Triangular=

Brady def. South Platte, 25-17, 12-25, 25-22

Perkins County def. Brady, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24

Central Valley Triangular=

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-16, 25-12

Centura Triangular=

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-8

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 28-26, 25-14

Creighton Triangular=

Creighton def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-21

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-18

D.C. West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-0

Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-9, 29-27

Deshler Quad=

Deshler def. Giltner, 25-10, 25-13

Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20

Championship=

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-19

Consolation=

Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-21, 25-11

East Butler Triangular=

East Butler def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-16

Hampton def. East Butler, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

Hampton def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-16

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-6

Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-13

Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-12, 25-8

Gibbon Triangular=

Gibbon def. Elba, 25-23, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-23, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-14

Gordon-Rushville Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-14

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17

Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-22

Hastings Triangular=

Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-10

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19

Seward def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-20

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. Twin River, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

McCook Triangular=

Chase County def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21

Minden def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21

Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8

Millard North Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-16, 26-24

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-18, 28-26

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-17

Roncalli Triangular=

Platteview def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-15

York def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10

York def. Platteview, 28-26, 25-19

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-7

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-16

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 29-27, 25-14

Silver Lake Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22

Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22

South Loup Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-13

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 25-17

South Loup def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-12

St. Mary's Triangular=

Plainview def. Winside, 25-18, 25-23

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-22

St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-9

Summerland Triangular=

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-7, 25-13

Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-7

Summerland def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-17

Wallace Triangular=

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-13

Wallace def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-15

Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-22, 25-21

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-16

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you