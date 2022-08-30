PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Aquinas def. Friend, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14
Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-1
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 27-25, 29-27
Centennial def. Central City, 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-23, 25-9
Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-7
Cozad def. Lexington, 15-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 15-9
Crete def. Nebraska City, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 18-25, 15-4
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 15-25, 15-8
Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13
Fairbury def. Milford, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-6, 25-11, 18-25, 25-9
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 29-31, 15-7
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-5, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 27-29, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 15-7
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 8-7
Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23
Homer def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12
Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-6
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-10, 25-18
Johnson County Central def. Mead, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24
Leyton def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-15
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Loomis def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Malcolm def. Blair, 25-12, 25-22, 25-7
Medicine Valley def. Hi-Line, 29-27, 25-20, 13-25, 15-25, 15-8
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12
Nebraska Lutheran def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13
Ogallala def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Bryan def. Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-3, 25-3
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Westview, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-6, 25-16, 25-17
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-10
Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10
Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
Riverside def. Twin River, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13
Sidney, Iowa def. Johnson-Brock, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14
Sterling def. Freeman, 26-28, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-23, 25-22
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Yutan def. Syracuse, 25-23, 25-27, 28-26, 25-14
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-8
Sutton def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 19-25, 31-29, 25-18
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14
Brady Triangular=
Brady def. South Platte, 25-17, 12-25, 25-22
Perkins County def. Brady, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24
Central Valley Triangular=
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-16, 25-12
Centura Triangular=
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-8
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 28-26, 25-14
Creighton Triangular=
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-21
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-18
D.C. West Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-0
Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-9, 29-27
Deshler Quad=
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-10, 25-13
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20
Championship=
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-19
Consolation=
Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-21, 25-11
East Butler Triangular=
East Butler def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-16
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
Hampton def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-16
Garden County Triangular=
Garden County def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-6
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-13
Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-12, 25-8
Gibbon Triangular=
Gibbon def. Elba, 25-23, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-23, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-14
Gordon-Rushville Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-14
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17
Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-22
Hastings Triangular=
Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-10
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19
Seward def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-20
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Twin River, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
McCook Triangular=
Chase County def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21
Minden def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21
Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8
Millard North Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-16, 26-24
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-18, 28-26
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-17
Roncalli Triangular=
Platteview def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-15
York def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10
York def. Platteview, 28-26, 25-19
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-7
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 29-27, 25-14
Silver Lake Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22
Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22
South Loup Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-13
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 25-17
South Loup def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-12
St. Mary's Triangular=
Plainview def. Winside, 25-18, 25-23
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-22
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-9
Summerland Triangular=
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-7, 25-13
Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-7
Summerland def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-17
Wallace Triangular=
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-13
Wallace def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-15
Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-22, 25-21
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-16
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
