GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Franklin 65, New Iberia Catholic 44

Georgetown 39, Forest 8

Grant 62, Elizabeth 43

Holy Savior Menard 65, Tioga 30

Lake Arthur 58, Grand Lake 37

Midland 31, Westlake 28

Rayville 40, West Monroe 36

Salmen 63, Covington 15

Sam Houston 40, RHS 36

St. John 47, Vermilion Catholic 35

Ville Platte 35, Oakdale 34

Wossman 61, Southwood 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hammond vs. South Plaquemines, ccd.

St. Mary's vs. Winnfield, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you