GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Franklin 65, New Iberia Catholic 44
Georgetown 39, Forest 8
Grant 62, Elizabeth 43
Holy Savior Menard 65, Tioga 30
Lake Arthur 58, Grand Lake 37
Midland 31, Westlake 28
Rayville 40, West Monroe 36
Salmen 63, Covington 15
Sam Houston 40, RHS 36
St. John 47, Vermilion Catholic 35
Ville Platte 35, Oakdale 34
Wossman 61, Southwood 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hammond vs. South Plaquemines, ccd.
St. Mary's vs. Winnfield, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/