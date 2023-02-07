GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camden Catholic 63, Camden Tech 12
Clearview Regional 62, Williamstown 52
Delsea 43, Deptford 28
Florence 43, Stem Civics 5
Highland 73, Triton 41
Irvington 40, Montclair 31
Kingsway 53, Washington Township 48
Lodi 41, Wallington 26
Newark Central 58, Nutley 22
Newton 46, Morris Tech 32
North Hunterdon 60, Trenton Central 29
Old Tappan 56, Teaneck 39
Pennington 49, Franklin 40
Red Bank Regional 59, Keansburg 23
Rutgers Prep 72, Ewing 49
Sterling 23, Haddon Township 15
Timber Creek 35, Cumberland Regional 30
Westampton Tech 51, Trenton Catholic 37
Wildwood 58, Salem County Vo-Tech 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
