GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA District Playoffs=

Anderson Co. 54, Collins 12

Bethlehem 85, Washington Co. 27

Carlisle Co. 54, Hickman Co. 38

Christian Co. 69, Fort Campbell 18

Clinton Co. 48, Monroe Co. 45

Cooper 56, Boone Co. 22

Cov. Holy Cross def. Holmes, forfeit

Danville 73, Lincoln Co. 48

Danville Christian 54, Boyle Co. 30

Dixie Heights 63, Ludlow 28

Franklin Co. 72, Frankfort 28

Frederick Douglass 69, Scott Co. 48

Gallatin Co. 67, Eminence 36

Green Co. 62, LaRue Co. 47

Highlands 71, Bellevue 35

Jackson Co. 71, Clay Co. 57

Knott Co. Central 73, June Buchanan 28

Letcher County Central 79, Cordia 24

Lexington Catholic 51, Lex. Paul Dunbar 10

Logan Co. 66, Todd Co. Central 52

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 72, Beth Haven 37

Madison Southern 57, Berea 13

Mayfield 41, Ballard Memorial 20

Mercer Co. 62, Burgin 25

Newport Central Catholic 80, Newport 37

North Laurel 62, Oneida Baptist 24

North Oldham 51, Oldham County 47

Notre Dame 57, Beechwood 13

Paducah Tilghman 65, St. Mary (Paducah) 29

Rowan Co. 64, Bath Co. 34

Ryle 60, Conner 50

Shelby Valley 54, Jenkins 21

St. Patrick 61, Augusta 53

Taylor Co. 67, Campbellsville 49

West Jessamine 37, East Jessamine 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

