BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 56

Belleville 58, Livingston 44

Bloomfield 47, Millburn 29

Bound Brook 64, Somerville 55

Butler 52, Ridgefield 49

Caldwell 62, North Star Academy 51

Camden 58, Woodrow Wilson 56

Camden Catholic 58, Winslow 56

Cedar Grove 48, BelovED Charter 25

Cherry Hill East 77, Pleasantville 37

Christian Brothers 66, Freehold Township 50

Clearview Regional 58, Gloucester Tech 51

Colonia 59, Edison 57

Cresskill 65, Emerson 45

DePaul Catholic 60, Passaic Valley 56

Delbarton 59, Chatham 52

Delsea 55, Highland 44

Demarest 66, Paramus Catholic 32

Deptford 75, Cumberland Regional 50

Don Bosco Prep 66, Bergen Tech 19

East Orange 61, Arts 48

Eastern 60, Cherokee 54

Eastern Christian 47, Saddle Brook 32

Eastside Paterson 40, St. Joseph-Montvale 36

Egg Harbor 75, Mainland Regional 59

Elmwood Park 58, Lodi 50

Ewing 72, Hightstown 52

Glen Ridge 65, West Essex 55

Gloucester City 68, Gateway 33

Governor Livingston 45, Cranford 38

Greensboro Day, N.C. 69, Gill St. Bernard's 42

Hackensack 88, Passaic 42

Haddon Township 46, Haddon Heights 25

Hamilton West 54, Princeton 33

Hasbrouck Heights 53, North Arlington 41

Howell 57, Long Branch 32

Iselin Kennedy 54, Carteret 47

Jackson Liberty 64, Lakewood 41

Johnson 57, Brearley 37

Keyport 79, Keansburg 39

Kittatinny 57, Kinnelon 45

Lawrence 64, Steinert 47

Lenape 72, Cherry Hill West 32

Leonia 72, Bergen Charter 55

Mahwah 50, Fort Lee 45

Manasquan 66, Monmouth 48

Mendham 68, Veritas Christian Academy 12

Middle Township 53, Wildwood Catholic 51

Morris Hills 40, Roxbury 31

Morristown 60, Montville 40

New Providence 67, Summit 47

Newark Central 77, Newark East Side 71

Notre Dame 55, Hopewell Valley Central 31

Old Bridge 64, J.P. Stevens 53

Oratory Catholic 57, Hillside 45

Parsippany Hills 65, Morris Knolls 63

Piscataway 57, New Brunswick 36

Plainfield 46, Westfield 37

Point Pleasant Boro 46, Bridgewater-Raritan 44

Ramapo 73, Teaneck 49

Ranney 82, Asbury Park 48

Red Bank Catholic 60, Shore Regional 32

Ridge 62, Nutley 37

Ridgewood 61, Clifton 29

Robbinsville 48, Trenton Central 30

Roselle Catholic 82, Union Catholic 40

Rutgers Prep 75, Hillsborough 43

Shawnee 43, Washington Township 34

Southern 59, Central Regional 55

St. John Vianney 46, Neptune 40

St. Joseph-Metuchen 87, Perth Amboy 66

St. Thomas Aquinas 68, North Brunswick 36

Sterling 61, Collingswood 57

Toms River North 64, Red Bank Regional 53

Verona 64, Tech 36

Vineland 66, Bridgeton 60

Voorhees 59, Bernards 40

Watchung Hills 81, Phillipsburg 39

Wayne Hills 45, Passaic Tech 38

Wayne Valley 67, Northern Highlands 51

West Morris 53, Randolph 48

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 69, Nottingham 66

Wildwood 89, Clayton 59

Williamstown 75, Timber Creek 44

Woodbury 74, Lindenwold 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Koinonia Academy vs. Roselle Park, ppd.

