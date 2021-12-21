BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 56
Belleville 58, Livingston 44
Bloomfield 47, Millburn 29
Bound Brook 64, Somerville 55
Butler 52, Ridgefield 49
Caldwell 62, North Star Academy 51
Camden 58, Woodrow Wilson 56
Camden Catholic 58, Winslow 56
Cedar Grove 48, BelovED Charter 25
Cherry Hill East 77, Pleasantville 37
Christian Brothers 66, Freehold Township 50
Clearview Regional 58, Gloucester Tech 51
Colonia 59, Edison 57
Cresskill 65, Emerson 45
DePaul Catholic 60, Passaic Valley 56
Delbarton 59, Chatham 52
Delsea 55, Highland 44
Demarest 66, Paramus Catholic 32
Deptford 75, Cumberland Regional 50
Don Bosco Prep 66, Bergen Tech 19
East Orange 61, Arts 48
Eastern 60, Cherokee 54
Eastern Christian 47, Saddle Brook 32
Eastside Paterson 40, St. Joseph-Montvale 36
Egg Harbor 75, Mainland Regional 59
Elmwood Park 58, Lodi 50
Ewing 72, Hightstown 52
Glen Ridge 65, West Essex 55
Gloucester City 68, Gateway 33
Governor Livingston 45, Cranford 38
Greensboro Day, N.C. 69, Gill St. Bernard's 42
Hackensack 88, Passaic 42
Haddon Township 46, Haddon Heights 25
Hamilton West 54, Princeton 33
Hasbrouck Heights 53, North Arlington 41
Howell 57, Long Branch 32
Iselin Kennedy 54, Carteret 47
Jackson Liberty 64, Lakewood 41
Johnson 57, Brearley 37
Keyport 79, Keansburg 39
Kittatinny 57, Kinnelon 45
Lawrence 64, Steinert 47
Lenape 72, Cherry Hill West 32
Leonia 72, Bergen Charter 55
Mahwah 50, Fort Lee 45
Manasquan 66, Monmouth 48
Mendham 68, Veritas Christian Academy 12
Middle Township 53, Wildwood Catholic 51
Morris Hills 40, Roxbury 31
Morristown 60, Montville 40
New Providence 67, Summit 47
Newark Central 77, Newark East Side 71
Notre Dame 55, Hopewell Valley Central 31
Old Bridge 64, J.P. Stevens 53
Oratory Catholic 57, Hillside 45
Parsippany Hills 65, Morris Knolls 63
Piscataway 57, New Brunswick 36
Plainfield 46, Westfield 37
Point Pleasant Boro 46, Bridgewater-Raritan 44
Ramapo 73, Teaneck 49
Ranney 82, Asbury Park 48
Red Bank Catholic 60, Shore Regional 32
Ridge 62, Nutley 37
Ridgewood 61, Clifton 29
Robbinsville 48, Trenton Central 30
Roselle Catholic 82, Union Catholic 40
Rutgers Prep 75, Hillsborough 43
Shawnee 43, Washington Township 34
Southern 59, Central Regional 55
St. John Vianney 46, Neptune 40
St. Joseph-Metuchen 87, Perth Amboy 66
St. Thomas Aquinas 68, North Brunswick 36
Sterling 61, Collingswood 57
Toms River North 64, Red Bank Regional 53
Verona 64, Tech 36
Vineland 66, Bridgeton 60
Voorhees 59, Bernards 40
Watchung Hills 81, Phillipsburg 39
Wayne Hills 45, Passaic Tech 38
Wayne Valley 67, Northern Highlands 51
West Morris 53, Randolph 48
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 69, Nottingham 66
Wildwood 89, Clayton 59
Williamstown 75, Timber Creek 44
Woodbury 74, Lindenwold 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Koinonia Academy vs. Roselle Park, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/