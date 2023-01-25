GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashford 58, Emmanuel Christian 16

Athens 71, Oakwood Adventist Academy 12

Auburn 65, Smiths Station 27

Beauregard 47, LaFayette 17

Belgreen 64, Vina 36

Berry 55, Holy Spirit 35

Beulah 49, Randolph County 45

Bibb County 53, Tuscaloosa Academy 30

Bob Jones 64, Austin 20

Brilliant 63, Hackleburg 35

Carbon Hill 39, Curry 36

Catholic-Montgomery 68, B.T. Washington 31

Central Coosa 39, Thorsby 28

Central-Florence 53, Brooks 51

Central-Phenix City 70, Opelika 24

Chelsea 60, Spain Park 12

Cherokee County 52, White Plains 34

Chilton County 59, Calera 34

Clay-Chalkville 63, Pinson Valley 25

Cornerstone Christian 55, Clay Christian 7

Covenant Christian 41, Sheffield 29

Cullman 50, Decatur 30

Daphne 49, Fairhope 39

Davidson 52, Alma Bryant 25

Deshler 73, Rogers 46

Douglas 37, Southside-Gadsden 34

Elba 59, Brantley 31

Elkmont 52, Wilson 37

Enterprise 40, Carroll-Ozark 38

Eufaula 46, Rehobeth 18

Fairview 53, Holly Pond 31

Florala 42, Kinston 41

Geneva 47, Andalusia 41

Geneva County 57, Cottonwood 55

Georgiana 72, Red Level 64

Gulf Shores 45, Elberta 4

Guntersville 69, Boaz 41

Hamilton 60, Dora 26

Handley 48, Talladega 41

Hewitt-Trussville 77, Oak Mountain 22

Highland Home 55, Pike Liberal Arts 21

Hillcrest 66, Central-Tuscaloosa 37

Holt 46, West Blocton 21

Homewood 67, Jackson Olin 18

Hoover 49, Vestavia Hills 45

Houston Academy 49, Northside Methodist 18

Hueytown 50, Bessemer City 39

Huntsville 32, Albertville 21

Isabella 56, B.B. Comer 53

J.U. Blacksher 38, Sweet Water 31

Jackson 55, Satsuma 29

Jacksonville 75, Cleburne County 38

Jacksonville Christian 62, Cedar Bluff 54

James Clemens 68, Florence 57

Jasper 45, Hartselle 30

Jeff Davis 38, Pike Road 35

Jefferson Christian Academy 60, Talladega County Central 47

LAMP 29, Bullock County 28

Lanett 70, Reeltown 22

Leroy 54, McIntosh 26

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 43, Woodville 38

Loretto, Tenn. 65, Lauderdale County 59

Marbury 87, Elmore County 30

Mars Hill Bible 66, Hatton 35

McAdory 50, Brookwood 21

Midfield 57, Childersburg 52

Monroe County 53, Excel 23

Montevallo 41, Shelby County 17

Muscle Shoals 67, Columbia 32

Northridge 49, Paul Bryant 42

Northside 43, Oak Grove 25

Ohatchee 52, Glencoe 44

Opp 46, Daleville 22

Oxford 65, Fort Payne 25

Pell City 46, Woodlawn 40

Phil Campbell 41, Tharptown 32

Pike County 68, New Brockton 41

Plainview 73, Sand Rock 46

Pleasant Grove 65, Fairfield 40

Prattville Christian Academy 67, Wilcox Central 27

Priceville 61, Arab 47

R.C. Hatch 33, Greensboro 24

Ranburne 56, Woodland 30

Randolph School 51, Whitesburg Christian 35

Saint Bernard Prep 45, Cullman Christian 22

Saint Luke's Episcopal 45, Chickasaw 11

Samson 60, Wicksburg 30

Skyline 69, Athens Bible 25

Southeastern 63, Appalachian 50

Spanish Fort 63, Robertsdale 45

St. James 57, Montgomery Academy 18

St. John Paul II Catholic 58, Madison County 35

St. Michael Catholic 58, Bayside Academy 27

St. Paul's 53, LeFlore 40

Straughn 38, Hillcrest-Evergreen 10

Sulligent 58, South Lamar 9

T.R. Miller 41, Escambia County 31

Tallassee 37, Valley 36

Theodore 53, Murphy 34

Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 48

UMS-Wright 53, Orange Beach 44

Valley Head 70, Fyffe 60

Victory Chr. 43, Ragland 21

West Morgan 44, Brewer 42

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 39, Vincent 33

Williamson 51, B.C. Rain 7

Winfield 47, Oakman 17

