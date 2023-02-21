GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MPA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class C North=

Central 44, Mattanawcook Academy 43

Dexter Regional 47, Fort Kent Community 27

Class C South=

Hall-Dale 74, Richmond 49

Kents Hill 40, Monmouth Academy 38

Old Orchard Beach 53, Winthrop 28

Semifinal=

Class B South=

Oceanside (Coop) 49, Medomak Valley 20

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 38, Wells 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

