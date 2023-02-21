GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MPA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class C North=
Central 44, Mattanawcook Academy 43
Dexter Regional 47, Fort Kent Community 27
Class C South=
Hall-Dale 74, Richmond 49
Kents Hill 40, Monmouth Academy 38
Old Orchard Beach 53, Winthrop 28
Semifinal=
Class B South=
Oceanside (Coop) 49, Medomak Valley 20
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 38, Wells 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.