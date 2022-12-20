BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamogordo 58, Goddard 38

Carlsbad 61, Artesia 44

Chesterton 39, Native American Community Academy 33

Clayton 71, Des Moines 48

Farmington 107, Bernalillo 77

Grants 68, Miyamura 53

Las Cruces 64, Silver 36

Los Lunas 62, Valencia 50

Magdalena 48, Pine Hill 15

Monte del Sol 77, Coronado 29

Pecos 81, McCurdy 43

Roswell 65, Taos 61

Ruidoso 61, West Las Vegas 48

Sandia 78, Socorro 33

Santa Rosa 73, Mesa Vista 48

St. Michael's 65, Albuquerque High 60

Texline, Texas 89, Raton 52

Thoreau 64, Laguna-Acoma 34

Volcano Vista 72, Centennial 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

