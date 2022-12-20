BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamogordo 58, Goddard 38
Carlsbad 61, Artesia 44
Chesterton 39, Native American Community Academy 33
Clayton 71, Des Moines 48
Farmington 107, Bernalillo 77
Grants 68, Miyamura 53
Las Cruces 64, Silver 36
Los Lunas 62, Valencia 50
Magdalena 48, Pine Hill 15
Monte del Sol 77, Coronado 29
Pecos 81, McCurdy 43
Roswell 65, Taos 61
Ruidoso 61, West Las Vegas 48
Sandia 78, Socorro 33
Santa Rosa 73, Mesa Vista 48
St. Michael's 65, Albuquerque High 60
Texline, Texas 89, Raton 52
Thoreau 64, Laguna-Acoma 34
Volcano Vista 72, Centennial 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
