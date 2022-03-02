BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region 1=

Championship=

County Line 61, The New 47

Third Place=

Ozark 55, Western Grove 52, OT

Class 1A Region 2=

Championship=

Marked Tree 64, Calico Rock 60, OT

Third Place=

Westside, Greers Ferry 67, Izard County 46

Class 2A Central=

Championship=

St. Joseph 60, Maumelle 44

Third Place=

Melbourne 69, Marshall 61

Class 2A North=

Championship=

Marianna Lee 63, Buffalo Island Central 59, OT

Third Place=

Earle 61, Rector 59, OT

Class 2A West=

Championship=

Acorn 76, Cotter 45

Eureka Springs 64, Lavaca 55

Class 3A Region 2=

Championship=

Osceola 85, Rivercrest 67

Third Place=

Walnut Ridge 79, Rose Bud 50

Class 3A Region 3=

Championship=

Mayflower 50, LR Episcopal 47

Third Place=

Cent Ark Christian 43, Jacksonville Lighthouse 41

Class 4A East=

Championship=

Pulaski Mills 57, Forrest City 50

Third Place=

Pulaski Robinson 67, Blytheville 56

Class 5A State=

First Round=

LR Parkview 72, Greenwood 29

Pine Bluff 69, Greene Co. Tech 42

Russellville 66, Jacksonville 57

Class 6A State=

First Round=

Bentonville 89, Conway 60

Har-Ber 66, FS Northside 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you