BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region 1=
Championship=
County Line 61, The New 47
Third Place=
Ozark 55, Western Grove 52, OT
Class 1A Region 2=
Championship=
Marked Tree 64, Calico Rock 60, OT
Third Place=
Westside, Greers Ferry 67, Izard County 46
Class 2A Central=
Championship=
St. Joseph 60, Maumelle 44
Third Place=
Melbourne 69, Marshall 61
Class 2A North=
Championship=
Marianna Lee 63, Buffalo Island Central 59, OT
Third Place=
Earle 61, Rector 59, OT
Class 2A West=
Championship=
Acorn 76, Cotter 45
Eureka Springs 64, Lavaca 55
Class 3A Region 2=
Championship=
Osceola 85, Rivercrest 67
Third Place=
Walnut Ridge 79, Rose Bud 50
Class 3A Region 3=
Championship=
Mayflower 50, LR Episcopal 47
Third Place=
Cent Ark Christian 43, Jacksonville Lighthouse 41
Class 4A East=
Championship=
Pulaski Mills 57, Forrest City 50
Third Place=
Pulaski Robinson 67, Blytheville 56
Class 5A State=
First Round=
LR Parkview 72, Greenwood 29
Pine Bluff 69, Greene Co. Tech 42
Russellville 66, Jacksonville 57
Class 6A State=
First Round=
Bentonville 89, Conway 60
Har-Ber 66, FS Northside 43
