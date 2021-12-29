BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 51, Mid-Carolina 49

Arden Christ School, N.C. 52, Richland Northeast 49

Ashley Ridge 39, Edisto 34

Bishop England 58, Coffee County, Tenn. 57

Bishop England 58, Dawson County, Ga. 57

Bishop O'Connell, Va. 81, St. James 23

Boiling Springs 60, Spartanburg Christian 53

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 66, Indian Land 21

Cambridge Academy 68, Providence HomeSchool 33

Cane Bay 65, Wren 54

Canisius, N.Y. 56, St. Joseph 32

Catawba Ridge 68, Buford 30

Cathedral Academy 61, Academic Magnet 53

Chapman 63, Pickens 52

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 60, A.C. Flora 55

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 83, Fairfield Central 59

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 70, Northwood Academy 21

Cin. Princeton, Ohio 68, Woodmont 48

Conway 45, Eau Claire, Mich. 38

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 60, Legacy Charter 40

Fort Dorchester 60, Christ Church Episcopal 53

Fort Mill 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 35

Fox Creek 63, Newberry 45

Gaffney 78, Woodruff 46

Goose Creek 54, Franklin County, Ga. 28

Great Falls 62, Hannah-Pamplico 57

Greenville 76, Lugoff-Elgin 60

Greer 72, Washington, Ga. 56

Habersham Central, Ga. 74, West Oak 39

Hart County, Ga. 63, J.L. Mann 46

Hillcrest 40, Nation Ford 30

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Andrew Jackson Academy 41

Kettering Alter, Ohio 49, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46

Legion Collegiate 56, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 44

Lucy G. Beckham 63, Berkeley 42

Miller School, Va. 65, First Baptist 49

Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 73, York Comprehensive 59

Nitro, W.Va. 54, Charleston Charter 36

North Augusta 63, Lower Richland 32

Oakbrook Prep 49, Thomas Sumter Academy 45

Orangeburg Prep 69, Beaufort Academy 61

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Denmark-Olar 47

Philip Simmons 79, Coffee County, Tenn. 52

Porter-Gaud 79, Philip Simmons 52

Prolific Prep, Calif. 63, Ridge View 42

Rabun County, Ga. 67, Strom Thurmond 42

Roselle Catholic, N.J. 75, Gray Collegiate Academy 59

Scotland, N.C. 48, Andrew Jackson 41

South Aiken 62, Woodland 55

South Pointe 60, Westside 50

St. Pius X, Ga. 66, Cardinal Newman 50

Sumter 57, Blue Ridge 39

Swansea 42, Chapin 41

Thomas Heyward Academy 58, Colleton Prep 28

Towns County, Ga. 59, Pendleton 49

Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 77, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 50

Wade Hampton (H) 81, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 49

West Ashley 56, Hanahan 31

West Florence 55, Marlboro County 54

Westside 84, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 40

Wilmington Laney, N.C. 82, Dillon Christian 20

York Prep 55, Morgantown, W.Va. 54

