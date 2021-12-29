BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 51, Mid-Carolina 49
Arden Christ School, N.C. 52, Richland Northeast 49
Ashley Ridge 39, Edisto 34
Bishop England 58, Coffee County, Tenn. 57
Bishop England 58, Dawson County, Ga. 57
Bishop O'Connell, Va. 81, St. James 23
Boiling Springs 60, Spartanburg Christian 53
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 66, Indian Land 21
Cambridge Academy 68, Providence HomeSchool 33
Cane Bay 65, Wren 54
Canisius, N.Y. 56, St. Joseph 32
Catawba Ridge 68, Buford 30
Cathedral Academy 61, Academic Magnet 53
Chapman 63, Pickens 52
Charlotte Christian, N.C. 60, A.C. Flora 55
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 83, Fairfield Central 59
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 70, Northwood Academy 21
Cin. Princeton, Ohio 68, Woodmont 48
Conway 45, Eau Claire, Mich. 38
Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 60, Legacy Charter 40
Fort Dorchester 60, Christ Church Episcopal 53
Fort Mill 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 35
Fox Creek 63, Newberry 45
Gaffney 78, Woodruff 46
Goose Creek 54, Franklin County, Ga. 28
Great Falls 62, Hannah-Pamplico 57
Greenville 76, Lugoff-Elgin 60
Greer 72, Washington, Ga. 56
Habersham Central, Ga. 74, West Oak 39
Hart County, Ga. 63, J.L. Mann 46
Hillcrest 40, Nation Ford 30
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Andrew Jackson Academy 41
Kettering Alter, Ohio 49, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46
Legion Collegiate 56, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 44
Lucy G. Beckham 63, Berkeley 42
Miller School, Va. 65, First Baptist 49
Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 73, York Comprehensive 59
Nitro, W.Va. 54, Charleston Charter 36
North Augusta 63, Lower Richland 32
Oakbrook Prep 49, Thomas Sumter Academy 45
Orangeburg Prep 69, Beaufort Academy 61
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Denmark-Olar 47
Philip Simmons 79, Coffee County, Tenn. 52
Porter-Gaud 79, Philip Simmons 52
Prolific Prep, Calif. 63, Ridge View 42
Rabun County, Ga. 67, Strom Thurmond 42
Roselle Catholic, N.J. 75, Gray Collegiate Academy 59
Scotland, N.C. 48, Andrew Jackson 41
South Aiken 62, Woodland 55
South Pointe 60, Westside 50
St. Pius X, Ga. 66, Cardinal Newman 50
Sumter 57, Blue Ridge 39
Swansea 42, Chapin 41
Thomas Heyward Academy 58, Colleton Prep 28
Towns County, Ga. 59, Pendleton 49
Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 77, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 50
Wade Hampton (H) 81, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 49
West Ashley 56, Hanahan 31
West Florence 55, Marlboro County 54
Westside 84, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 40
Wilmington Laney, N.C. 82, Dillon Christian 20
York Prep 55, Morgantown, W.Va. 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/