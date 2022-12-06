GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 62, Mandan 44
Center-Stanton 33, Beach 19
Central McLean 65, Dickinson Trinity 34
Century 84, Dickinson 37
Devils Lake 87, Valley City 67
Flasher 54, Standing Rock 31
Grafton 58, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 39
Grand Forks Red River 79, Fargo Shanley 42
Hatton-Northwood 55, Larimore 30
Kidder County 54, New Salem-Almont 21
LaMoure 40, Richland 36
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 51, Griggs/Midkota 44
Maple River 75, Barnes County North 13
Stanley 43, New England 38
Thompson 46, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, Minn. 42
Wahpeton 76, West Fargo Horace 67
Washburn 49, Strasburg-Zeeland 18
West Fargo 80, Moorhead, Minn. 44
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 52, Enderlin 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
