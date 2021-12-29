GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia (Burbank), Wash. 50, Riverside 39

Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 40, Hood River 35

Joseph 57, Ione/Arlington 54

Morenci, Ariz. 61, Faith Bible 58

North Lake/Paisley 36, South Wasco County 31

Weston-McEwen 25, Imbler 10

2021 Cactus Jam=

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 63, Putnam 54

Baker Holiday Tournament=

Burns 41, Powder Valley 31

Crane 49, Baker 46

Prairie City 39, Pine Eagle 14

Union 54, Adrian 23

Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=

Pilot Rock 52, Griswold 29

Wallowa 39, Condon 18

Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=

Diamond Bracket=

Barlow 61, Sherwood 34

Beaverton 64, Jefferson PDX 26

Benson 75, West Salem 43

Clackamas 70, Mountainside 37

Jesuit 60, Lakeridge 44

Wells 49, Oregon City 27

Lewis & Clark=

Grant 48, Central Catholic 31

Skyview, Wash. 45, McMinnville 37

South Salem 64, Annie Wright, Wash. 54

Tualatin 58, Liberty 28

Wilsonville 59, Tigard 28

Rose City=

Canby 45, Sunset 38

Franklin 57, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 55, OT

Lincoln 41, Nelson 31

McDaniel 52, Century 33

Newberg 52, Southridge 46

Riverdale Winter Tournament=

Riverdale 45, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 41

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Stayton 66, Cottage Grove 29

Woodburn 42, Sweet Home 38

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Crook County 55, Junction City 35

La Grande 48, Henley 40

Madras 38, Sisters 26

Summit Holiday Tournament=

Central 47, Redmond 45

Summit 51, Hockinson, Wash. 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Astoria vs. Mazama, ccd.

David Douglas vs. Scappoose, ccd.

East Linn Christian vs. Vernonia, ccd.

Gold Beach vs. Powers, ccd.

Lebanon vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Marshfield vs. Warrenton, ccd.

Perrydale vs. Days Creek, ccd.

South Albany vs. Gresham, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Dufur, ccd.

Sutherlin vs. Marist, ccd.

Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Willamette Valley Christian vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.

Woodburn vs. Valley Catholic, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you