GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbia (Burbank), Wash. 50, Riverside 39
Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 40, Hood River 35
Joseph 57, Ione/Arlington 54
Morenci, Ariz. 61, Faith Bible 58
North Lake/Paisley 36, South Wasco County 31
Weston-McEwen 25, Imbler 10
2021 Cactus Jam=
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 63, Putnam 54
Baker Holiday Tournament=
Burns 41, Powder Valley 31
Crane 49, Baker 46
Prairie City 39, Pine Eagle 14
Union 54, Adrian 23
Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=
Pilot Rock 52, Griswold 29
Wallowa 39, Condon 18
Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=
Diamond Bracket=
Barlow 61, Sherwood 34
Beaverton 64, Jefferson PDX 26
Benson 75, West Salem 43
Clackamas 70, Mountainside 37
Jesuit 60, Lakeridge 44
Wells 49, Oregon City 27
Lewis & Clark=
Grant 48, Central Catholic 31
Skyview, Wash. 45, McMinnville 37
South Salem 64, Annie Wright, Wash. 54
Tualatin 58, Liberty 28
Wilsonville 59, Tigard 28
Rose City=
Canby 45, Sunset 38
Franklin 57, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 55, OT
Lincoln 41, Nelson 31
McDaniel 52, Century 33
Newberg 52, Southridge 46
Riverdale Winter Tournament=
Riverdale 45, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 41
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Stayton 66, Cottage Grove 29
Woodburn 42, Sweet Home 38
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Crook County 55, Junction City 35
La Grande 48, Henley 40
Madras 38, Sisters 26
Summit Holiday Tournament=
Central 47, Redmond 45
Summit 51, Hockinson, Wash. 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Astoria vs. Mazama, ccd.
David Douglas vs. Scappoose, ccd.
East Linn Christian vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Gold Beach vs. Powers, ccd.
Lebanon vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Marshfield vs. Warrenton, ccd.
Perrydale vs. Days Creek, ccd.
South Albany vs. Gresham, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Dufur, ccd.
Sutherlin vs. Marist, ccd.
Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Willamette Valley Christian vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.
Woodburn vs. Valley Catholic, ccd.
