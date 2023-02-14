GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 42, River Hill 40
Bishop McNamara 57, Bishop Ireton, Va. 55
C. H. Flowers 63, Parkdale 27
Clarksburg 63, Watkins Mill 24
Damascus 55, Northwood 17
Eleanor Roosevelt 38, Bowie 33
Flint Hill, Va. 40, Holton Arms 36
Forest Park 68, Benjamin Franklin High School 13
Gerstell Academy 49, John Carroll 39
Hammond 60, Reservoir 49
Howard 65, Long Reach 21
Kent Island 57, Kent County 9
Laurel 54, DuVal 47
Linganore 69, Tuscarora 33
Marriotts Ridge 50, Glenelg 42
Mergenthaler 43, Dunbar 41
Middletown 56, Walkersville 52
Mt. Hebron 47, Centennial 29
North Hagerstown 54, South Hagerstown 22
Oakdale 47, Frederick 46
Oakland Mills 51, Wilde Lake 27
Patterson Mill 50, Edgewood 24
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 53, St. Mary's Ryken 39
Quince Orchard 49, Montgomery Blair 31
Richard Montgomery 52, Magruder 32
Rockbridge Academy 41, MD School for the Deaf 37
Seneca Valley 52, Walter Johnson 50
Walt Whitman 67, Northwest - Mtg 31
Williamsport 60, Catoctin 56
Winston Churchill 67, John F. Kennedy 32
Wise 45, Hyattsville Northwestern 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fallston vs. Francis Scott Key, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.