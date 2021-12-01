GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 81, Bath County 15
Amelia County 42, Dinwiddie 41
Bassett 47, James River-Buchanan 44
Battlefield 42, Forest Park 40
Bishop Ireton 75, Miller School 30
Bluefield, W.Va. 40, Graham 33
Cave Spring 54, William Byrd 51
Central - Wise 63, J.I. Burton 21
Chatham 53, GW-Danville 40
Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24
Christ Chapel Academy 41, Trinity at Meadowview 38
Clover Hill 60, Huguenot 19
Falls Church 49, Independence 32
First Colonial 60, Hickory 27
Fort Chiswell 37, Eastern Montgomery 34
Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25
Gainesville 53, Gar-Field 43
Galax 65, Northwood 12
Grafton 47, Lafayette 30
Hampton 84, Gloucester 10
Hampton Roads 48, Cape Henry Collegiate 41
Hanover 71, Courtland 61
Hermitage 46, Midlothian 34
Isle of Wight Academy 76, Amelia Academy 30
James Monroe 82, Essex 26
James River-Midlothian 56, Monacan 51
Kellam 58, Frank Cox 44
Kettle Run 64, Brentsville 50
Lakeland 77, Norcom 29
Lord Botetourt 43, Rustburg 31
Luray 60, William Monroe 54
Madison County 46, Orange County 37
Manchester 58, Powhatan 56
Matoaca 44, Mills Godwin 31
Menchville 89, Phoebus 23
Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52
Mountain View High School 37, Buffalo Gap 35
New Covenant 25, Southwest Virginia Home School 23
North Cross 41, Westover Christian 33
Oakton 32, Yorktown 29
Osbourn 36, Manassas Park 23
Page County 49, Broadway 30
Poquoson 42, York 36
Potomac Falls 45, Freedom (South Riding) 33
Princess Anne 58, Landstown 39
Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50
Riverbend 58, King George 25
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Ridgeview Christian 45
Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 39
Salem-Va. Beach 72, Ocean Lakes 24
Sherando 46, James Wood 36
Smithfield 56, Jamestown 9
Spotswood 72, R.E. Lee-Staunton 32
St. Catherine's 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 17
St. Gertrude 72, TPLS Christian 56
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, St. John Paul the Great 31
Tabb 36, Warhill 27
Tallwood 57, Green Run 32
The Covenant School 68, Tandem Friends School 4
Thomas Dale 46, Highland Springs 41
Thomas Walker 51, Richlands 37
Timberlake Christian 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 39
Unity Reed 48, C.D. Hylton 39
Va. Episcopal 44, Liberty Christian 42
Virginia Academy 67, Seton School 49
Virginia High 59, Holston 32
Wakefield School 44, Quantico 10
Walsingham Academy 67, Portsmouth Christian 9
West Potomac 53, Woodbridge 52
Western Branch 51, Norfolk Christian School 32
Westfield 47, McLean 44
William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 28
Woodgrove 68, Loudoun County 16
Woodside 54, Kecoughtan 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/