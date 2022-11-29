BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 76, Greenwood 65

Ben Lippen 33, Wilson Hall 28

Blythewood 71, White Knoll 48

Broome 87, Chesnee 78

Carolina Forest 53, North Myrtle Beach 47

Clover 57, Boiling Springs 56

Dorman 75, Mauldin 50

Dreher 48, Lakewood 39

First Baptist 87, R.B. Stall 67

Fox Creek 60, Westminster Catawba Christian 44

Hillcrest 70, Laurens 62

Indian Land 73, Fort Mill 62

Mullins 72, Hemingway 19

Newberry 50, Union County 48

Pickens 84, Belton-Honea Path 49

T.L. Hanna 40, Hart County, Ga. 34

Waccamaw 58, Carvers Bay 52

Westside 57, Pendleton 35

Wilson 58, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54

Woodmont 66, Easley 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

