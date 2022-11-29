BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 76, Greenwood 65
Ben Lippen 33, Wilson Hall 28
Blythewood 71, White Knoll 48
Broome 87, Chesnee 78
Carolina Forest 53, North Myrtle Beach 47
Clover 57, Boiling Springs 56
Dorman 75, Mauldin 50
Dreher 48, Lakewood 39
First Baptist 87, R.B. Stall 67
Fox Creek 60, Westminster Catawba Christian 44
Hillcrest 70, Laurens 62
Indian Land 73, Fort Mill 62
Mullins 72, Hemingway 19
Newberry 50, Union County 48
Pickens 84, Belton-Honea Path 49
T.L. Hanna 40, Hart County, Ga. 34
Waccamaw 58, Carvers Bay 52
Westside 57, Pendleton 35
Wilson 58, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54
Woodmont 66, Easley 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
