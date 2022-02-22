GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Semifinal=

District 14=

Bowling Green 53, Warren Central 31

District 21=

Lou. Holy Cross 67, Beth Haven 45

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 66, Lou. Valley 22

District 23=

Bullitt Central 77, Lou. Southern 17

District 27=

Lou. Sacred Heart 63, Lou. Atherton 18

District 29=

South Oldham 72, Oldham County 38

District 30=

Spencer Co. 51, Woodford Co. 19

District 33=

Cooper 51, Conner 18

Ryle 63, Boone Co. 17

District 36=

Newport Central Catholic 69, Newport 37

District 41=

Franklin Co. 77, Western Hills 17

District 42=

Lex. Henry Clay 63, Frederick Douglass 52

District 43=

Lexington Catholic 50, Lex. Paul Dunbar 36

District 44=

Berea 54, Madison Central 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

