GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 52, Murray 48

American Fork 50, Cyprus 30

American Leadership 50, Maeser Prep Academy 26

Bear River 45, Stansbury 27

Bingham 59, Brighton 31

Bountiful 49, Skyline 38

Box Elder 68, Hillcrest 53

Corner Canyon 54, Mountain Crest 44

Davis 41, Bonneville 38

Draper APA 68, Gunnison Valley 37

Emery 57, Uintah 38

Highland 57, Farmington 38

Hunter 55, Cottonwood 46

Intermountain Christian 61, Waterford 30

Kanab 48, Canyon View 32

Lone Peak 60, Copper Hills 28

Moapa Valley, Nev. 40, Enterprise 20

Mountain Ridge 53, Cedar Valley 50

North Sevier 43, Parowan 35

North Summit 67, Juab 50

Olympus 59, Viewmont 23

Orem 67, Provo 59

Park City 42, Ben Lomond 25

Ridgeline 70, Morgan 64

Rowland Hall 38, Freedom Prep 14

Roy 36, Weber 35

Salem Hills 33, Mountain View 30

Skyridge 61, Springville 51

South Summit 47, Timpanogos 46

Timpview 56, Maple Mountain 36

West Jordan 59, Taylorsville 53

Westlake 55, Northridge 24

Woods Cross 56, Clearfield 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

