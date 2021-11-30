GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 52, Murray 48
American Fork 50, Cyprus 30
American Leadership 50, Maeser Prep Academy 26
Bear River 45, Stansbury 27
Bingham 59, Brighton 31
Bountiful 49, Skyline 38
Box Elder 68, Hillcrest 53
Corner Canyon 54, Mountain Crest 44
Davis 41, Bonneville 38
Draper APA 68, Gunnison Valley 37
Emery 57, Uintah 38
Highland 57, Farmington 38
Hunter 55, Cottonwood 46
Intermountain Christian 61, Waterford 30
Kanab 48, Canyon View 32
Lone Peak 60, Copper Hills 28
Moapa Valley, Nev. 40, Enterprise 20
Mountain Ridge 53, Cedar Valley 50
North Sevier 43, Parowan 35
North Summit 67, Juab 50
Olympus 59, Viewmont 23
Orem 67, Provo 59
Park City 42, Ben Lomond 25
Ridgeline 70, Morgan 64
Rowland Hall 38, Freedom Prep 14
Roy 36, Weber 35
Salem Hills 33, Mountain View 30
Skyridge 61, Springville 51
South Summit 47, Timpanogos 46
Timpview 56, Maple Mountain 36
West Jordan 59, Taylorsville 53
Westlake 55, Northridge 24
Woods Cross 56, Clearfield 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/