GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arkansas City 36, Winfield 30

Atchison County 63, Atchison 39

BV Southwest 56, Tonganoxie 26

Burlingame 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 45

Chase 49, Natoma 37

Clifton-Clyde 57, Linn 51

Cornerstone Family 41, Topeka Heritage Christian 26

Deerfield 53, Western Plains 41

Dighton 61, Otis-Bison 49

Ell-Saline 59, Hutchinson Central Christian 50

Ellis 55, Victoria 40

Ellsworth 57, Plainville 25

Eureka 66, Caney Valley 33

Fairfield 62, Stafford 20

Fort Scott 49, Girard 34

Galena 47, Columbus 39

Goodland 67, Garden City 45

Greeley County 62, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 38

Heritage Christian 49, Lyndon 35

Highland Park 56, Eudora 50

Hugoton 59, Scott City 50

Inman 47, Belle Plaine 34

Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Wichita North 33

Lakeside 64, Lincoln 27

Lebo 58, Hartford 16

Madison/Hamilton 60, Waverly 43

Minneapolis 46, Ellinwood 20

Neodesha 41, Cherryvale 30

Northern Valley 56, Stockton 44

Norwich 54, Cunningham 12

Osborne 72, Wilson 49

Ottawa 52, Osage City 44

Paola 58, Chanute 47

Phillipsburg 47, Hoisington 21

Pittsburg Colgan 56, Frontenac 41

Quinter 47, Golden Plains 44

Rawlins County 50, Logan/Palco 24

Rock Hills 45, Tescott 25

Rural Vista 49, Northern Heights 26

Salina Sacred Heart 46, Beloit 43

Sedgwick 44, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 25

Smith Center 51, Hill City 13

Smoky Valley 58, Hutchinson Trinity 27

Solomon 36, Flint Hills Christian 28

Southeast Saline 47, Republic County 29

St. Francis 43, Oberlin-Decatur 34

St. John 44, La Crosse 33

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 48, Bennington 41

St. Mary's 61, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 50

Sylvan-Lucas 43, Southern Cloud 17

Thunder Ridge 44, Pike Valley 30

Troy 48, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 31

University Academy, Mo. 73, KC Sumner 17

Wakefield 58, BV Randolph 55, 2OT

Wallace County 71, Triplains-Brewster 19

Wamego 70, Council Grove 19

Wellington 72, Wichita Campus 6

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita Southeast 42

Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Northwest 21

Wichita Sunrise 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 13

Top Gun Tournament=

First Round=

Baldwin 55, Jefferson West 28

Spring Hill 84, Wellsville 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluestem vs. Humboldt, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

