GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 46, Four Rivers Community School 27
Amity 52, Blanchet Catholic 13
Astoria 34, Seaside 16
Beaverton 44, Jesuit 31
Benson 46, Wells 37
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 30, Oregon School for Deaf 9
Camas Valley 30, New Hope Christian 25
Coquille 50, Myrtle Point 41
Country Christian 51, Damascus Christian 40
Crane 50, Grant Union 29
Crater 53, North Eugene 37
Creswell 49, La Pine 15
Crow 44, Eddyville 34
De La Salle 39, Oregon Episcopal 34
Elmira 59, Siuslaw 10
Forest Grove 52, Newberg 22
Gold Beach 48, Waldport 23
Henley 50, Klamath 44
Hermiston 75, Kennewick, Wash. 70
Hidden Valley 46, Phoenix 34
Jefferson PDX 61, Cleveland 51
Lakeridge 62, St. Mary's Academy 43
Lebanon 52, North Salem 33
Liberty 56, McMinnville 40
Lincoln 52, Grant 48
Mannahouse Christian 58, Gaston 29
Marist 43, Marshfield 23
Mazama 64, North Valley 33
McDaniel 56, Franklin 52, OT
Mohawk 40, Mapleton 18
Mountainside 67, Sunset 40
Nestucca 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 33
Nixyaawii 64, McLoughlin 61
North Douglas def. Yoncalla, forfeit
Nyssa 58, Baker 48
Oakridge 53, East Linn Christian 28
Pendleton 53, The Dalles 33
Philomath 54, Cascade 35
Powers 42, Pacific 34
Redmond 35, Crook County 33
Regis 40, Lowell 30
Ridgeview 60, Hood River 19
Santiam Christian 46, Harrisburg 42
Sherwood 63, Glencoe 18
South Medford 73, Roseburg 17
Southridge 63, Roosevelt 45
Springfield 40, North Bend 16
St. Paul 58, Crosshill Christian 23
Stanfield 40, Enterprise 31
Stayton 48, Newport 26
Sweet Home 43, Woodburn 34
Tigard 48, Canby 40
Trinity Lutheran 43, Central Christian 32
Tualatin 47, Lake Oswego 13
Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Glide 38
Vale 40, Umatilla 20
Valley Catholic 48, Rainier 34
Wallowa 42, Powder Valley 37
West Albany 68, South Albany 38
West Linn 50, Oregon City 48
West Salem 66, Sprague 20
Westview 69, Aloha 15
Willamette 75, Ashland 24
Willamina 51, Warrenton 15
Yamhill-Carlton 43, Dayton 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/