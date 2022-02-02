GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 46, Four Rivers Community School 27

Amity 52, Blanchet Catholic 13

Astoria 34, Seaside 16

Beaverton 44, Jesuit 31

Benson 46, Wells 37

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 30, Oregon School for Deaf 9

Camas Valley 30, New Hope Christian 25

Coquille 50, Myrtle Point 41

Country Christian 51, Damascus Christian 40

Crane 50, Grant Union 29

Crater 53, North Eugene 37

Creswell 49, La Pine 15

Crow 44, Eddyville 34

De La Salle 39, Oregon Episcopal 34

Elmira 59, Siuslaw 10

Forest Grove 52, Newberg 22

Gold Beach 48, Waldport 23

Henley 50, Klamath 44

Hermiston 75, Kennewick, Wash. 70

Hidden Valley 46, Phoenix 34

Jefferson PDX 61, Cleveland 51

Lakeridge 62, St. Mary's Academy 43

Lebanon 52, North Salem 33

Liberty 56, McMinnville 40

Lincoln 52, Grant 48

Mannahouse Christian 58, Gaston 29

Marist 43, Marshfield 23

Mazama 64, North Valley 33

McDaniel 56, Franklin 52, OT

Mohawk 40, Mapleton 18

Mountainside 67, Sunset 40

Nestucca 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 33

Nixyaawii 64, McLoughlin 61

North Douglas def. Yoncalla, forfeit

Nyssa 58, Baker 48

Oakridge 53, East Linn Christian 28

Pendleton 53, The Dalles 33

Philomath 54, Cascade 35

Powers 42, Pacific 34

Redmond 35, Crook County 33

Regis 40, Lowell 30

Ridgeview 60, Hood River 19

Santiam Christian 46, Harrisburg 42

Sherwood 63, Glencoe 18

South Medford 73, Roseburg 17

Southridge 63, Roosevelt 45

Springfield 40, North Bend 16

St. Paul 58, Crosshill Christian 23

Stanfield 40, Enterprise 31

Stayton 48, Newport 26

Sweet Home 43, Woodburn 34

Tigard 48, Canby 40

Trinity Lutheran 43, Central Christian 32

Tualatin 47, Lake Oswego 13

Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Glide 38

Vale 40, Umatilla 20

Valley Catholic 48, Rainier 34

Wallowa 42, Powder Valley 37

West Albany 68, South Albany 38

West Linn 50, Oregon City 48

West Salem 66, Sprague 20

Westview 69, Aloha 15

Willamette 75, Ashland 24

Willamina 51, Warrenton 15

Yamhill-Carlton 43, Dayton 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Milo Adventist, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

