GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 51, South Allegheny 40
Bangor 46, Moravian Academy 27
Bethlehem Freedom 61, Central Valley 50
Blackhawk 46, McKeesport 43
Bloomsburg 58, Montoursville 25
Brownsville 27, Frazier 16
Burrell 48, Valley 39
Butler 66, Erie 45
Cedar Crest 40, West Lawn Wilson 30
Central Bucks East 33, Upper Dublin 24
Central Bucks South 43, William Tennent 26
Central York 61, Governor Mifflin 34
Chester 48, Renaissance Academy 39
Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23
Conemaugh Township 49, Rockwood 37
Connellsville 44, Uniontown 39
ELCO 50, Pottsville 32
Elizabeth Forward 64, Trinity 57
Fels 39, Mastery Charter South 35
Fort Cherry 37, Chartiers-Hou 34
Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38
Gateway 48, Taylor Allderdice 18
Geibel Catholic 45, Propel Braddock Hills 12
Germantown Academy 60, North Penn 57
Greater Latrobe 70, Indiana 57
Greencastle Antrim 52, Carlisle 32
Greensburg Salem 60, Ringgold 29
Hamburg 54, Tulpehocken 21
Hampton 48, Deer Lakes 18
Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37
Huntingdon 50, Mount Union 13
Johnstown Christian 47, Blair County Christian School 33
Knoch 46, Mars 44
Lebanon 43, Manheim Central 40
Lincoln Park Charter 70, Westinghouse 28
Lititz Christian 45, Alliance Christian 27
MAST Charter 57, Harry S. Truman 30
Marion Center 63, Ligonier Valley 32
Mount Pleasant 50, Derry 47
Mount St. Joseph 51, Notre Dame 41
Norwin 38, Penn-Trafford 28
Oley Valley 55, Pottsgrove 34
Otto-Eldred 61, Northern Potter 31
Palmyra 44, Muhlenberg 37
Pen Argyl 60, Saucon Valley 31
Penn Charter 55, Friends Central 52
Penn Hills 47, North Hills 42
Penncrest 39, Academy Park 9
Pennsbury 56, Archbishop Ryan 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 50, Kennedy Catholic 28
Port Allegany 47, Bradford 26
Punxsutawney 56, United 52
Quakertown 65, Southern Lehigh 31
River Valley 72, Bishop McCort 62
Riverview 43, Montour 13
Serra Catholic 53, Sewickley Academy 16
Shade 59, Blacklick Valley 57
Shaler 57, Bethel Park 54
Sharpsville 53, Farrell 29
Shenango 54, Union 48
Springdale 44, Leechburg 18
Springside Chestnut Hill 33, Germantown Friends 32
St. Marys 61, Brockway 25
Tri-Valley 44, Line Mountain 23
Tussey Mountain 44, Southern Fulton 37
Union City 46, Seneca 37
Upper Moreland 31, Harriton 27
West Chester Henderson 68, Collegium Charter School 20
West Perry 53, Camp Hill 23
Windber 51, Meyersdale 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avonworth vs. Highlands, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
