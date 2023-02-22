GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Regional First Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton West 86, Chippewa Falls 42

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53, D.C. Everest 38

Section 2=

Manitowoc Lincoln 81, Green Bay East 45

Sheboygan South 74, Milwaukee Riverside University 32

Section 3=

Madison West 72, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 6

West Allis Nathan Hale 73, West Allis Central 39

Section 4=

Racine Horlick 70, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 19

Division 2=

Section 1=

Antigo 72, Waupaca 35

Hayward 58, La Crosse Logan 47

Rhinelander 61, Medford Area 36

Tomah 44, Sparta 30

Wausau East 67, Ashland 48

Section 2=

Ashwaubenon 53, Pulaski 43

Nicolet 70, Milwaukee Madison 24

Plymouth 47, Seymour 31

Port Washington def. Milwaukee Vincent, forfeit

West Bend East 85, West Bend West 64

Section 3=

Baraboo 70, Portage 29

Fort Atkinson 73, Wilmot Union 66

Mount Horeb 61, Milton 41

Stoughton 56, Monroe 36

Waterford 66, Racine Park 31

Westosha Central 54, Waukesha North 39

Section 4=

Greendale 69, South Milwaukee 42

Milwaukee Lutheran 67, Milwaukee Golda Meir 61

Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate def. Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs, forfeit

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 47, Black River Falls 35

Arcadia 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24

Bloomer 39, Ellsworth 38

Northwestern 72, Spooner 27

Osceola 43, Barron 40

Saint Croix Central 44, Baldwin-Woodville 37

Stanley-Boyd 60, Viroqua 47

Section 2=

Clintonville 65, Sturgeon Bay 42

Denmark 41, Chilton 38

Kiel 69, Campbellsport 38

Lomira 56, North Fond du Lac 45

Northland Pines 40, Tomahawk 34

Oconto Falls 47, Little Chute 27

Sheboygan Falls 59, Two Rivers 35

Section 3=

Brodhead 50, Richland Center 36

Dodgeville 91, River Valley 64

Edgewood 54, Lodi 34

Evansville 34, Turner 32

Omro 72, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Ripon 39, Berlin 31

Wautoma 41, Mayville 38

Winneconne 57, University Lake/Trinity 18

Section 4=

Brown Deer 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38

Jefferson 89, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25

Milwaukee School of Languages 85, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41

Racine St. Catherine's 59, Big Foot 39

Shoreland Lutheran 57, East Troy 46

Whitewater 56, Clinton 53

Division 4=

Section 1=

Abbotsford 44, Spencer 35

Augusta 67, Spring Valley 40

Cameron 62, Webster 49

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Boyceville 42

Ladysmith def. Chequamegon, forfeit

Mondovi 74, Whitehall 48

Regis 76, Colby 43

Unity 57, Cumberland 22

Section 2=

Algoma 48, Southern Door 34

Kewaunee 59, Menominee Indian 56

Manawa 81, Montello 56

Marathon 63, Nekoosa 28

Oconto 76, Crivitz 38

Princeton/Green Lake 28, Necedah 24

Shiocton 53, Roncalli 28

Stratford 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 21

Section 3=

Cambridge 58, Wisconsin Heights 40

Darlington 62, Parkview 23

Fennimore 70, Iowa-Grant 41

Luther 56, Boscobel 38

Marshall 47, Waterloo 36

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Riverdale 44

Poynette 65, Belleville 56

Section 4=

Horicon 56, Williams Bay 53

Howards Grove 69, Kohler 46

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 63, Ozaukee 43

Manitowoc Lutheran 67, New Holstein 64

Pardeeville 58, Markesan 43

Valders 60, St. Marys Springs 55

Division 5=

Section 1=

Clayton 54, Cornell 46

Drummond 44, Northwood 25

Elmwood/Plum City 43, Clear Lake 38

Gilman 71, Lake Holcombe 33

Hurley 83, Lac Courte Oreilles 30

McDonell Central 83, Glenwood City 27

Mellen 67, Washburn 36

New Auburn 46, Flambeau 33

Owen-Withee 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

Shell Lake 55, Mercer 41

Siren 63, Luck 29

Solon Springs 54, Frederic 34

Turtle Lake 60, Thorp 54

Winter 60, Butternut 54

Section 2=

Almond-Bancroft 58, Prentice 43

Assumption 70, Port Edwards 13

Athens 63, Rib Lake 29

Columbus Catholic 67, Northland Lutheran 28

Edgar 89, Tigerton 16

Florence 61, Elcho 19

Iola-Scandinavia 67, Tri-County 21

Lena def. Saint Thomas Aquinas, forfeit

Newman Catholic 69, Gresham Community 52

Niagara 48, Gibraltar 32

Pacelli 44, Rosholt 43

Suring 54, Bowler 34

Three Lakes 67, Goodman/Pembine 19

Wausaukee 46, Gillett 43

Section 3=

Belmont 71, De Soto 10

Benton 58, Highland 54

Cashton 49, Brookwood 39

Cochrane-Fountain City 36, Independence 27

Hillsboro 59, Greenwood 26

Ithaca 65, North Crawford 46

Kickapoo 63, Argyle 20

La Farge/Youth Initiative 56, Southwestern 39

Lincoln 62, New Lisbon 27

Potosi/Cassville 37, Black Hawk 28

Royall 65, Eleva-Strum 32

Shullsburg 72, Weston 23

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 29

Wonewoc-Center 43, Loyal 41

Section 4=

Barneveld 64, Cambria-Friesland 35

Catholic Central 38, Johnson Creek 28

Central Wisconsin Christian 76, Oneida Nation 73

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 69, Heritage Christian 55

Fall River 56, Palmyra-Eagle 52

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 58, Reedsville 46

Hilbert 63, Salam School 41

Monticello 70, Hustisford 38

Oakfield 78, Marion 13

Pecatonica 42, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 41

Rio 66, Juda 27

Sheboygan Christian 71, Chesterton 22

Wayland Academy 69, Williams Bay Faith Christian 35

Wild Rose 64, Stockbridge 14

