PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Florence/Henry, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11
Brookings def. Tea Area, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23
Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Canton def. Parker, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14
Castlewood def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Chester def. Baltic, 27-25, 25-13, 25-15
Clark/Willow Lake def. Wilmot, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9
Corsica/Stickney def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
DeSmet def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17
Douglas def. Hill City, 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-24, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18
Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 15-3
Freeman def. Centerville, 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18
Gayville-Volin High School def. Scotland, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15
Great Plains Lutheran def. Milbank, 25-13, 14-25, 11-25, 26-24, 15-6
Groton Area def. Webster, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-16, 28-26, 25-15
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy
Hot Springs def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-6, 25-7
Langford def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Lemmon High School def. McIntosh, 25-4, 25-11, 25-14
Leola-Frederick High School def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19
Lyman def. Colome, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
McLaughlin def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24
Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central Co-Op, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Ethan, 26-28, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-9
Northwestern def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Philip def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17
Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Mitchell, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20
Pine Ridge def. Lakota Tech, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-13
Potter County def. Timber Lake, 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. Spearfish, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-23, 25-10, 25-23
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 21-25, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-10
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-8, 25-22
Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14
Sisseton def. Hankinson, N.D., 13-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11
Sully Buttes def. Ipswich, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 28-26
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13
Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24
Warner def. Miller, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Watertown def. Huron, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
