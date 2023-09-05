PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Florence/Henry, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19

Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11

Brookings def. Tea Area, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23

Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Canton def. Parker, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14

Castlewood def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Chester def. Baltic, 27-25, 25-13, 25-15

Clark/Willow Lake def. Wilmot, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9

Corsica/Stickney def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

DeSmet def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17

Douglas def. Hill City, 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-9

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-24, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18

Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 15-3

Freeman def. Centerville, 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18

Gayville-Volin High School def. Scotland, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15

Great Plains Lutheran def. Milbank, 25-13, 14-25, 11-25, 26-24, 15-6

Groton Area def. Webster, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14

Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-16, 28-26, 25-15

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy

Hot Springs def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-6, 25-7

Langford def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Lemmon High School def. McIntosh, 25-4, 25-11, 25-14

Leola-Frederick High School def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19

Lyman def. Colome, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

McLaughlin def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24

Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central Co-Op, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Ethan, 26-28, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-9

Northwestern def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Philip def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17

Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Mitchell, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20

Pine Ridge def. Lakota Tech, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-13

Potter County def. Timber Lake, 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. Spearfish, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-23, 25-10, 25-23

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 21-25, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-10

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-8, 25-22

Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Sisseton def. Hankinson, N.D., 13-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11

Sully Buttes def. Ipswich, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 28-26

Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24

Warner def. Miller, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Watertown def. Huron, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you