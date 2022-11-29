BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bountiful 63, Layton 52
East 48, Jordan 0
Fremont 73, Bingham 53
Grand County 84, Monticello 53
Highland 61, West Jordan 44
Layton Christian Academy 81, Skyline 57
Lehi 68, Cedar Valley 43
Millard 61, Bryce Valley 43
Mountain View 84, Wasatch 73
Payson 64, Spanish Fork 61
Pinnacle 80, Dugway 20
Provo 61, Timpanogos 54
Riverton 53, Brighton 52
Rowland Hall 85, Rockwell Charter 62
Salem Hills 65, Skyridge 47
Sky View 58, Box Elder 40
Snow Canyon 61, Green Valley, Nev. 51
Summit Academy 41, Granger 31
Timpview 50, Wasatch Academy 48
UMA-Riverdale 52, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind 20
Uintah 72, Moffat, Colo. 42
Central Utah Boys Preview=
North Sevier 58, Wayne 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
