BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bountiful 63, Layton 52

East 48, Jordan 0

Fremont 73, Bingham 53

Grand County 84, Monticello 53

Highland 61, West Jordan 44

Layton Christian Academy 81, Skyline 57

Lehi 68, Cedar Valley 43

Millard 61, Bryce Valley 43

Mountain View 84, Wasatch 73

Payson 64, Spanish Fork 61

Pinnacle 80, Dugway 20

Provo 61, Timpanogos 54

Riverton 53, Brighton 52

Rowland Hall 85, Rockwell Charter 62

Salem Hills 65, Skyridge 47

Sky View 58, Box Elder 40

Snow Canyon 61, Green Valley, Nev. 51

Summit Academy 41, Granger 31

Timpview 50, Wasatch Academy 48

UMA-Riverdale 52, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind 20

Uintah 72, Moffat, Colo. 42

Central Utah Boys Preview=

North Sevier 58, Wayne 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

