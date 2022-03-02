GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Grand Meadow 47, Rushford-Peterson 45
Kingsland 66, Fillmore Central 54
Section 2=
Second Round=
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, G-F-W 39
Central Minnesota Christian 73, Cleveland 35
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, BOLD 60
Mayer Lutheran 62, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 31
Nicollet 77, Martin County West 39
Sleepy Eye 53, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 35
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 80, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 37
Springfield 58, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 46
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
MACCRAY 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 47
Minneota 59, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 43
Southwest Minnesota Christian 75, Hills-Beaver Creek 43
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Red Rock Central 39
Section 8=
First Round=
Blackduck 39, Win-E-Mac 34
Lake of the Woods 54, Climax/Fisher 48
Red Lake County 46, Bagley 29
Red Lake Falls 61, Sacred Heart 22
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Rochester Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35
Winona Cotter 66, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 52
Section 2=
First Round=
Belle Plaine 79, Sibley East 31
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, Blue Earth Area 22
New Richland-H-E-G 67, Medford 50
Norwood-Young America 59, LeSueur-Henderson 30
Southwest Cristans 66, Tri-City United 34
Waseca 60, St. Clair 39
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, Maple River 43
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Fairmont 61, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48
Luverne 75, Jackson County Central 53
Montevideo 39, West Central 37
New London-Spicer 51, Litchfield 30
Section 4=
First Round=
Nova Classical Academy 64, Twin Cities Academy 32
St. Paul Academy 57, Math and Science Academy 30
Washington Tech 47, Minneapolis Edison 18
Section 7=
First Round=
Staples-Motley 68, Eveleth-Gilbert 54
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Mankato East 59, New Prague 51
Marshall 48, Jordan 39
New Ulm 78, Mankato West 73
Worthington 63, St. Peter 58
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Chisago Lakes 72, Big Lake 47
Monticello 54, St. Francis 46
Princeton 91, Zimmerman 74
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Hermantown 61, Duluth Denfeld 16
North Branch 60, Hibbing 42
Class AAAA=
Section 8=
First Round=
Bemidji 62, St. Cloud Tech 39
