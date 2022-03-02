GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Grand Meadow 47, Rushford-Peterson 45

Kingsland 66, Fillmore Central 54

Section 2=

Second Round=

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, G-F-W 39

Central Minnesota Christian 73, Cleveland 35

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, BOLD 60

Mayer Lutheran 62, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 31

Nicollet 77, Martin County West 39

Sleepy Eye 53, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 35

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 80, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 37

Springfield 58, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 46

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

MACCRAY 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 47

Minneota 59, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 43

Southwest Minnesota Christian 75, Hills-Beaver Creek 43

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Red Rock Central 39

Section 8=

First Round=

Blackduck 39, Win-E-Mac 34

Lake of the Woods 54, Climax/Fisher 48

Red Lake County 46, Bagley 29

Red Lake Falls 61, Sacred Heart 22

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Rochester Lourdes 52, Caledonia 35

Winona Cotter 66, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 52

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine 79, Sibley East 31

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, Blue Earth Area 22

New Richland-H-E-G 67, Medford 50

Norwood-Young America 59, LeSueur-Henderson 30

Southwest Cristans 66, Tri-City United 34

Waseca 60, St. Clair 39

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, Maple River 43

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Fairmont 61, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48

Luverne 75, Jackson County Central 53

Montevideo 39, West Central 37

New London-Spicer 51, Litchfield 30

Section 4=

First Round=

Nova Classical Academy 64, Twin Cities Academy 32

St. Paul Academy 57, Math and Science Academy 30

Washington Tech 47, Minneapolis Edison 18

Section 7=

First Round=

Staples-Motley 68, Eveleth-Gilbert 54

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Mankato East 59, New Prague 51

Marshall 48, Jordan 39

New Ulm 78, Mankato West 73

Worthington 63, St. Peter 58

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Chisago Lakes 72, Big Lake 47

Monticello 54, St. Francis 46

Princeton 91, Zimmerman 74

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Hermantown 61, Duluth Denfeld 16

North Branch 60, Hibbing 42

Class AAAA=

Section 8=

First Round=

Bemidji 62, St. Cloud Tech 39

