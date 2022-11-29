GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 49, Greenwood 37
Ben Lippen 33, Wilson Hall 28
Carvers Bay 64, Waccamaw 56
Gaffney 72, Northwestern 41
Hammond 44, Florence Christian 23
Newberry Academy 53, Union County 38
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45, Wilson 42
St. James 40, West Florence 32
Summerville 44, Wando 29
Westwood 62, Spring Valley 45
Woodmont 48, Easley 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
