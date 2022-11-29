GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 49, Greenwood 37

Ben Lippen 33, Wilson Hall 28

Carvers Bay 64, Waccamaw 56

Gaffney 72, Northwestern 41

Hammond 44, Florence Christian 23

Newberry Academy 53, Union County 38

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45, Wilson 42

St. James 40, West Florence 32

Summerville 44, Wando 29

Westwood 62, Spring Valley 45

Woodmont 48, Easley 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you