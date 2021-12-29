BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnum 65, Braham 26

International Falls 64, Mesabi East 41

Loyola Catholic 74, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54

Minneapolis North 95, Yates Center, Kan. 49

Park Center 77, Orr, Ill. 36

Pine City 99, Proctor 64

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70, Benson 17

Springfield 57, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 55

Stewartville 63, Saint Croix Central, Wis. 53

Totino-Grace 71, Houston, Tenn. 41

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Wabasso 49

Aitkin Tournament=

First Round=

Aitkin 47, Foley 44

Pierz 74, Greenway 72, OT

Augsburg University Tournament=

Quarterfinals=

Big Lake 82, Duluth East 79

Forest Lake 68, St. Paul Johnson 55

Hopkins 86, Minneapolis Washburn 39

Minneapolis Southwest 83, Cambridge-Isanti 64

Bethany Lutheran College Tournament=

Quarterfinals=

Fairmont 57, St. Croix Lutheran 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Maple River 48

Mankato Loyola 74, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54

St. Clair 68, New Richland-H-E-G 55

Crosby-Ironton Tournament=

Deer River 76, Breck 74, OT

First Round=

Crosby-Ironton 76, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 52

Eden Prairie Tournament=

Eden Prairie 75, Chaska 58

Ely Tournament=

Ely 75, Mille Lacs Co-op 32

Fergus Falls Tournament=

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83, Pine River-Backus 52

Hayfield Tournament=

First Round=

Hayfield 74, Bethlehem Academy 50

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 44

Lakeville North Tournament=

Austin 63, New Prague 50

Lewiston Holiday Classic=

Chatfield 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52

Goodhue 51, Winona Cotter 35

Kaukauna, Wis. 92, Winona 67

Waseca 77, Caledonia 49

Mayo Civic Rotary=

Lake City 67, Rochester Century 51

Rochester John Marshall 68, New Richmond, Wis. 58

Rochester Mayo 69, Byron 67

St. Croix Prep 65, Rochester Lourdes 61

Moorhead Tournament=

Moorhead 70, Breckenridge 33

Roseville 76, Zimmerman 57

Mounds Park Academy Tournament=

Kaleidoscope Charter 87, Nova Classical Academy 52

North Star Showcase=

Columbia Heights 75, Grand Rapids 47

Hibbing 94, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56

Superior, Wis. 75, Warroad 54

Perham Tournament=

First Round=

Perham 61, Paynesville 40

Sauk Centre 63, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 47

Rushford-Peterson Tournament=

Dover-Eyota 82, Randolph 64

Rushford-Peterson 53, Spring Grove 41

St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament=

Quarterfinals=

Milaca 60, Litchfield 59

Moose Lake/Willow River 86, Concordia Academy 76

St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Royalton 46

Tri-City United Tournament=

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 65, Tri-City United 55

Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, LeSueur-Henderson 57

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, Houston 40

Windom Tournament=

St. James Area 120, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 113

Windom 75, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canby vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, ppd.

Cannon Falls vs. Alden-Conger, ccd.

Duluth Marshall vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ccd.

Fillmore Central vs. Kingsland, ppd. to Dec 30th.

