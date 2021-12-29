BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnum 65, Braham 26
International Falls 64, Mesabi East 41
Loyola Catholic 74, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54
Minneapolis North 95, Yates Center, Kan. 49
Park Center 77, Orr, Ill. 36
Pine City 99, Proctor 64
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70, Benson 17
Springfield 57, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 55
Stewartville 63, Saint Croix Central, Wis. 53
Totino-Grace 71, Houston, Tenn. 41
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Wabasso 49
Aitkin Tournament=
First Round=
Aitkin 47, Foley 44
Pierz 74, Greenway 72, OT
Augsburg University Tournament=
Quarterfinals=
Big Lake 82, Duluth East 79
Forest Lake 68, St. Paul Johnson 55
Hopkins 86, Minneapolis Washburn 39
Minneapolis Southwest 83, Cambridge-Isanti 64
Bethany Lutheran College Tournament=
Quarterfinals=
Fairmont 57, St. Croix Lutheran 49
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Maple River 48
Mankato Loyola 74, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54
St. Clair 68, New Richland-H-E-G 55
Crosby-Ironton Tournament=
Deer River 76, Breck 74, OT
First Round=
Crosby-Ironton 76, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 52
Eden Prairie Tournament=
Eden Prairie 75, Chaska 58
Ely Tournament=
Ely 75, Mille Lacs Co-op 32
Fergus Falls Tournament=
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83, Pine River-Backus 52
Hayfield Tournament=
First Round=
Hayfield 74, Bethlehem Academy 50
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 44
Lakeville North Tournament=
Austin 63, New Prague 50
Lewiston Holiday Classic=
Chatfield 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52
Goodhue 51, Winona Cotter 35
Kaukauna, Wis. 92, Winona 67
Waseca 77, Caledonia 49
Mayo Civic Rotary=
Lake City 67, Rochester Century 51
Rochester John Marshall 68, New Richmond, Wis. 58
Rochester Mayo 69, Byron 67
St. Croix Prep 65, Rochester Lourdes 61
Moorhead Tournament=
Moorhead 70, Breckenridge 33
Roseville 76, Zimmerman 57
Mounds Park Academy Tournament=
Kaleidoscope Charter 87, Nova Classical Academy 52
North Star Showcase=
Columbia Heights 75, Grand Rapids 47
Hibbing 94, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56
Superior, Wis. 75, Warroad 54
Perham Tournament=
First Round=
Perham 61, Paynesville 40
Sauk Centre 63, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 47
Rushford-Peterson Tournament=
Dover-Eyota 82, Randolph 64
Rushford-Peterson 53, Spring Grove 41
St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament=
Quarterfinals=
Milaca 60, Litchfield 59
Moose Lake/Willow River 86, Concordia Academy 76
St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Royalton 46
Tri-City United Tournament=
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 65, Tri-City United 55
Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, LeSueur-Henderson 57
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, Houston 40
Windom Tournament=
St. James Area 120, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 113
Windom 75, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canby vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, ppd.
Cannon Falls vs. Alden-Conger, ccd.
Duluth Marshall vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ccd.
Fillmore Central vs. Kingsland, ppd. to Dec 30th.
