GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 58, Mooresville 57
Benton Central 66, Rensselaer 28
Bloomington North 52, Owen Valley 49
Bluffton 57, Wabash 41
Bremen 50, Mishawaka 46
Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-County 60
Cascade 66, Indpls Ritter 26
Cass 40, Rossville 33
Center Grove 54, Plainfield 48, OT
Central Christian 46, Christel House Manual 17
Central Noble 56, Lakewood Park 27
Charlestown 44, Scottsburg 36
Christian Academy 35, Clarksville 26
Clinton Prairie 40, Tri-Central 34
Cloverdale 39, Eminence 12
Concord 77, S. Bend Clay 43
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 62, Whiting 26
Covington 38, Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 22
Danville 55, Greencastle 21
DeKalb 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26
Delta 44, Muncie Burris 10
Dubois 52, Tell City 24
Eastern (Greene) 44, Brown Co. 35
Eastern (Pekin) 44, Mitchell 42
Eastern Hancock 66, N. Decatur 48
Ev. Mater Dei 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 31
Ev. Memorial 70, Gibson Southern 49
Ev. North 67, Ev. Central 28
Faith Christian 56, Frankfort 46
Forest Park 60, Tecumseh 50
Franklin Co. 41, Richmond 40
Ft. Wayne North 55, New Haven 15
Ft. Wayne Snider 76, Angola 41
Ft. Wayne Wayne 53, Marion 23
Garrett 67, Westview 28
Goshen 40, W. Noble 33
Hamilton Hts. 43, Northwestern 32
Hamilton Southeastern 76, Pendleton Hts. 45
Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 34
Homestead 65, S. Bend Washington 52
Huntington North 68, Manchester 17
Indpls Cathedral 28, Guerin Catholic 27
Jay Co. 51, Muncie Central 30
Jennings Co. 70, Seymour 42
Jimtown 53, Elkhart Christian 42
Kankakee Valley 57, Hanover Central 23
Kokomo 55, Western 45
Kouts 50, Westville 34
Lafayette Catholic 56, McCutcheon 32
Lafayette Harrison 67, Logansport 19
Lake Central 58, Andrean 47
Lakeland Christian 52, Bethany Christian 49
Lanesville 61, Paoli 32
Lapel 62, Daleville 22
Lawrenceburg 57, Batesville 36
Maconaquah 69, Oak Hill 32
Madison 71, New Washington 41
Mishawaka Marian 63, Culver Academy 22
Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 27
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58, Anderson 21
Munster 59, E. Chicago Central 21
N. Central (Farmersburg) 55, N. Daviess 32
N. White 51, W. Central 14
New Castle 42, Connersville 41
New Palestine 39, Shelbyville 29
Northeastern 53, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 44
Northfield 64, Taylor 59
Northridge 54, Wawasee 40
Northview 58, S. Vermillion 17
Oldenburg 41, Rising Sun 35
Parke Heritage 46, N. Vermillion 34
Prairie Hts. 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 24
Providence 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25
Purdue Polytechnic 61, Indpls Scecina 16
S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, NorthWood 34
S. Putnam 52, Clay City 23
S. Ripley 47, Trinity Lutheran 24
Salem 61, Brownstown 28
Seeger 55, Fountain Central 13
Southridge 61, N. Posey 33
Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Milan 44
Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Knightstown 24
Springs Valley 52, Orleans 37
Terre Haute North 55, W. Vigo 33
Tri-West 66, N. Montgomery 18
Triton Central 35, Greenwood 33
Waldron 51, Jac-Cen-Del 48
Wapahani 56, Yorktown 49
Washington 60, Loogootee 17
Westfield 47, Carmel 45
Winchester 65, S. Adams 37
Marion County Tournament=
Round 1=
Decatur Central 34, Indpls Lutheran 14
Indpls N. Central 50, Indpls Ben Davis 48
Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Indpls Brebeuf 43, OT
Indpls Roncalli 34, Franklin Central 32
Lawrence Central 75, Speedway 39
Lawrence North 75, Beech Grove 9
Southport 55, Indpls Park Tudor 42
Warren Central 50, Indpls Pike 32
