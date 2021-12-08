GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 58, Mooresville 57

Benton Central 66, Rensselaer 28

Bloomington North 52, Owen Valley 49

Bluffton 57, Wabash 41

Bremen 50, Mishawaka 46

Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-County 60

Cascade 66, Indpls Ritter 26

Cass 40, Rossville 33

Center Grove 54, Plainfield 48, OT

Central Christian 46, Christel House Manual 17

Central Noble 56, Lakewood Park 27

Charlestown 44, Scottsburg 36

Christian Academy 35, Clarksville 26

Clinton Prairie 40, Tri-Central 34

Cloverdale 39, Eminence 12

Concord 77, S. Bend Clay 43

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 62, Whiting 26

Covington 38, Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 22

Danville 55, Greencastle 21

DeKalb 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26

Delta 44, Muncie Burris 10

Dubois 52, Tell City 24

Eastern (Greene) 44, Brown Co. 35

Eastern (Pekin) 44, Mitchell 42

Eastern Hancock 66, N. Decatur 48

Ev. Mater Dei 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 31

Ev. Memorial 70, Gibson Southern 49

Ev. North 67, Ev. Central 28

Faith Christian 56, Frankfort 46

Forest Park 60, Tecumseh 50

Franklin Co. 41, Richmond 40

Ft. Wayne North 55, New Haven 15

Ft. Wayne Snider 76, Angola 41

Ft. Wayne Wayne 53, Marion 23

Garrett 67, Westview 28

Goshen 40, W. Noble 33

Hamilton Hts. 43, Northwestern 32

Hamilton Southeastern 76, Pendleton Hts. 45

Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 34

Homestead 65, S. Bend Washington 52

Huntington North 68, Manchester 17

Indpls Cathedral 28, Guerin Catholic 27

Jay Co. 51, Muncie Central 30

Jennings Co. 70, Seymour 42

Jimtown 53, Elkhart Christian 42

Kankakee Valley 57, Hanover Central 23

Kokomo 55, Western 45

Kouts 50, Westville 34

Lafayette Catholic 56, McCutcheon 32

Lafayette Harrison 67, Logansport 19

Lake Central 58, Andrean 47

Lakeland Christian 52, Bethany Christian 49

Lanesville 61, Paoli 32

Lapel 62, Daleville 22

Lawrenceburg 57, Batesville 36

Maconaquah 69, Oak Hill 32

Madison 71, New Washington 41

Mishawaka Marian 63, Culver Academy 22

Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 27

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58, Anderson 21

Munster 59, E. Chicago Central 21

N. Central (Farmersburg) 55, N. Daviess 32

N. White 51, W. Central 14

New Castle 42, Connersville 41

New Palestine 39, Shelbyville 29

Northeastern 53, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 44

Northfield 64, Taylor 59

Northridge 54, Wawasee 40

Northview 58, S. Vermillion 17

Oldenburg 41, Rising Sun 35

Parke Heritage 46, N. Vermillion 34

Prairie Hts. 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 24

Providence 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25

Purdue Polytechnic 61, Indpls Scecina 16

S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, NorthWood 34

S. Putnam 52, Clay City 23

S. Ripley 47, Trinity Lutheran 24

Salem 61, Brownstown 28

Seeger 55, Fountain Central 13

Southridge 61, N. Posey 33

Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Milan 44

Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Knightstown 24

Springs Valley 52, Orleans 37

Terre Haute North 55, W. Vigo 33

Tri-West 66, N. Montgomery 18

Triton Central 35, Greenwood 33

Waldron 51, Jac-Cen-Del 48

Wapahani 56, Yorktown 49

Washington 60, Loogootee 17

Westfield 47, Carmel 45

Winchester 65, S. Adams 37

Marion County Tournament=

Round 1=

Decatur Central 34, Indpls Lutheran 14

Indpls N. Central 50, Indpls Ben Davis 48

Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Indpls Brebeuf 43, OT

Indpls Roncalli 34, Franklin Central 32

Lawrence Central 75, Speedway 39

Lawrence North 75, Beech Grove 9

Southport 55, Indpls Park Tudor 42

Warren Central 50, Indpls Pike 32

