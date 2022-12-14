GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 29
AGWSR, Ackley 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Alburnett 65, Starmont 25
Algona 55, Humboldt 40
Ankeny 52, Waukee Northwest 41
Assumption, Davenport 45, Clinton 23
Atlantic 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42
BCLUW, Conrad 39, Belle Plaine 29
Baxter 64, Meskwaki Settlement School 11
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Midland, Wyoming 28
Benton Community 58, Marion 55
Bishop Garrigan 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 36
Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20
Camanche 41, Anamosa 31
Carlisle 57, Ballard 48
Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Dubuque, Hempstead 63
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53
Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26
Centerville 58, Albia 50
Central Elkader 66, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 32
Clarksville 59, Tripoli 20
Clear Creek-Amana 75, Solon 57
Clear Lake 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 21
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Creston 51, Shenandoah 48
Decorah 60, Crestwood, Cresco 31
Des Moines Christian 64, Woodward-Granger 38
Des Moines, Lincoln 51, Marshalltown 39
Des Moines, North 64, Mason City 59
Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Ames 16
Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City High 51
Dunkerton 52, Janesville 37
Earlham 45, West Central Valley, Stuart 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Clarke, Osceola 38
Fort Dodge 58, Des Moines, Hoover 10
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 40
GMG, Garwin 59, Colo-NESCO 33
Glidden-Ralston 67, Paton-Churdan 45
Griswold 53, Hamburg 37
Grundy Center 50, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46
H-L-V, Victor 44, B-G-M 37
Harlan 60, Glenwood 56
Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32
Hudson 45, South Hardin 34
Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Jesup 65, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
Johnston 46, Ankeny Centennial 40
Kee, Lansing 36, Postville 33
Knoxville 43, Chariton 39
LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Lenox 57, Southwest Valley 52
Lewis Central 57, Norwalk 38
Louisa, Va. 64, Monticello 27
Louisa-Muscatine 51, Lone Tree 48
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, West Central, Maynard 34
Maquoketa 70, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Mediapolis 77, New London 31
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39
Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Rockford 22
Nodaway Valley 97, Bedford 18
North Fayette Valley 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 52, West Hancock, Britt 49
North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Central City 29
North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Montezuma 44
North Polk, Alleman 50, ADM, Adel 31
North Scott, Eldridge 70, Davenport, Central 28
North Union 56, Belmond-Klemme 39
Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 27
Oskaloosa 63, Burlington 40
Pella 79, Fairfield 27
Regina, Iowa City 71, West Branch 27
Riceville 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 16
Roland-Story, Story City 52, Saydel 42
Sigourney 55, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
Southeast Polk 53, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50
Springville 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Stanton 70, Essex 19
Tipton 57, Durant-Bennett 53, OT
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 21
Twin Cedars, Bussey 46, Moravia 40
Underwood 52, Logan-Magnolia 35
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 29
Van Meter 51, Madrid 29
Vinton-Shellsburg 51, West Delaware, Manchester 36
WACO, Wayland 49, Highland, Riverside 20
Waterloo, West 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37
Waukee 64, Urbandale 47
Waukon 68, New Hampton 62
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18
Wayne, Corydon 66, East Union, Afton 31
West Fork, Sheffield 75, Central Springs 31
West Marshall, State Center 74, Greene County 16
Westwood, Sloan 74, Lawton-Bronson 39
Winterset 41, Carroll 29
Woodbine 71, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.
Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Sioux vs. St. Mary's, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
