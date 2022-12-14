GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Missouri Valley 29

AGWSR, Ackley 38, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Alburnett 65, Starmont 25

Algona 55, Humboldt 40

Ankeny 52, Waukee Northwest 41

Assumption, Davenport 45, Clinton 23

Atlantic 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42

BCLUW, Conrad 39, Belle Plaine 29

Baxter 64, Meskwaki Settlement School 11

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Midland, Wyoming 28

Benton Community 58, Marion 55

Bishop Garrigan 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sioux City, West 36

Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20

Camanche 41, Anamosa 31

Carlisle 57, Ballard 48

Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Dubuque, Hempstead 63

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 56, Cedar Falls 53

Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 26

Centerville 58, Albia 50

Central Elkader 66, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 32

Clarksville 59, Tripoli 20

Clear Creek-Amana 75, Solon 57

Clear Lake 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27

Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 21

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36

Creston 51, Shenandoah 48

Decorah 60, Crestwood, Cresco 31

Des Moines Christian 64, Woodward-Granger 38

Des Moines, Lincoln 51, Marshalltown 39

Des Moines, North 64, Mason City 59

Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Ames 16

Dubuque, Senior 56, Iowa City High 51

Dunkerton 52, Janesville 37

Earlham 45, West Central Valley, Stuart 38

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Clarke, Osceola 38

Fort Dodge 58, Des Moines, Hoover 10

Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Sidney 40

GMG, Garwin 59, Colo-NESCO 33

Glidden-Ralston 67, Paton-Churdan 45

Griswold 53, Hamburg 37

Grundy Center 50, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46

H-L-V, Victor 44, B-G-M 37

Harlan 60, Glenwood 56

Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32

Hudson 45, South Hardin 34

Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Jesup 65, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Johnston 46, Ankeny Centennial 40

Kee, Lansing 36, Postville 33

Knoxville 43, Chariton 39

LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

Lenox 57, Southwest Valley 52

Lewis Central 57, Norwalk 38

Louisa, Va. 64, Monticello 27

Louisa-Muscatine 51, Lone Tree 48

MFL-Mar-Mac 64, West Central, Maynard 34

Maquoketa 70, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Mediapolis 77, New London 31

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39

Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Rockford 22

Nodaway Valley 97, Bedford 18

North Fayette Valley 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 52, West Hancock, Britt 49

North Linn, Troy Mills 88, Central City 29

North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, Montezuma 44

North Polk, Alleman 50, ADM, Adel 31

North Scott, Eldridge 70, Davenport, Central 28

North Union 56, Belmond-Klemme 39

Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 27

Oskaloosa 63, Burlington 40

Pella 79, Fairfield 27

Regina, Iowa City 71, West Branch 27

Riceville 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 16

Roland-Story, Story City 52, Saydel 42

Sigourney 55, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

Southeast Polk 53, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50

Springville 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Stanton 70, Essex 19

Tipton 57, Durant-Bennett 53, OT

Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 21

Twin Cedars, Bussey 46, Moravia 40

Underwood 52, Logan-Magnolia 35

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 29

Van Meter 51, Madrid 29

Vinton-Shellsburg 51, West Delaware, Manchester 36

WACO, Wayland 49, Highland, Riverside 20

Waterloo, West 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37

Waukee 64, Urbandale 47

Waukon 68, New Hampton 62

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18

Wayne, Corydon 66, East Union, Afton 31

West Fork, Sheffield 75, Central Springs 31

West Marshall, State Center 74, Greene County 16

Westwood, Sloan 74, Lawton-Bronson 39

Winterset 41, Carroll 29

Woodbine 71, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.

Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Sioux vs. St. Mary's, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you