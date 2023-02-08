GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Portsmouth Christian 27
Bethel 53, Woodside 39
Booker T. Washington 45, Maury 14
Broadwater Academy 46, Hampton Christian 39
Broadway 63, Rockbridge County 30
Brunswick Academy 37, Southampton Academy 28
Buffalo Gap 63, Staunton 43
Cave Spring 68, Hidden Valley 37
Central - Wise 57, Honaker 34
Central of Lunenburg 37, Amelia County 31
Chancellor 83, Culpeper 67
Chatham 42, Altavista 22
Colgan 50, Freedom (W) 48
Cosby 55, Clover Hill 25
Council 68, Phelps, Ky. 61
Cumberland 47, Buckingham County 31
Deep Run 67, J.R. Tucker 36
Denbigh Baptist 27, Stone Bridge 26
Eastern View 56, Courtland 30
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 44, Paul VI Catholic High School 42
Essex 47, Westmoreland County 39
Fairfax 35, South County 34
Falls Church 62, John R. Lewis 11
Flint Hill 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31
Floyd County 67, E.C. Glass 27
Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 70, Carlisle 43
Fort Chiswell 66, Giles 31
Fort Defiance 77, Waynesboro 64
GW-Danville 37, Bassett 31
Glen Allen 77, TJHS 8
Glenvar 58, Radford 46
Green Run 54, Bayside 49
Hampton 99, Denbigh 5
Hanover 59, Armstrong 19
Hayfield 66, Edison 48
Henrico 72, Atlee 22
Hickory 59, Lakeland 46
Holston 47, Northwood 22
Indian River 64, Great Bridge 51
James Madison 43, South Lakes 34
James Monroe 38, Caroline 33
James Robinson 52, Lake Braddock 38
John Marshall 56, Hermitage 43
Justice High School 36, TJ-Alexandria 32
K&Q Central 41, Mathews 38
Kellam 72, Tallwood 43
Kempsville 55, Landstown 30
Kenston Forest 62, Banner Christian 12
King George 57, Spotsylvania 30
King's Fork High School 55, Nansemond River 48
Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16
Lloyd Bird 69, Powhatan 33
Lord Botetourt 55, Staunton River 19
Luray 54, Strasburg 43
Magna Vista 61, Halifax County 26
Manor High School 89, Norcom 46
Massaponax 79, Patrick Henry-Ashland 31
Matoaca 53, Petersburg 9
Meridian High School 47, Brentsville 44
Mount Vernon 76, Annandale 34
Mountain View 48, North Stafford 41
Nandua 61, Chincoteague 25
Narrows 53, Covington 31
Nelson County 56, Gretna 53
New Covenant 42, Chatham Hall 27
North Stafford 48, Mountain View 41
Oakton 59, Centreville 56
Potomac 63, Forest Park 26
Prince Edward County 63, Randolph-Henry 20
Prince George 68, Colonial Heights 32
Pulaski County 61, Salem 26
Rappahannock County 48, Clarke County 47
Richlands 58, Marion 31
Ridgeview 42, Union 40
Riverbend 70, Stafford 16
Roanoke Catholic 67, Eastern Mennonite 17
Roanoke Valley Christian 41, Grace Christian 33
Seton School 77, Fredericksburg Christian 22
Skyline 56, Manassas Park 21
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 57, Southwest Virginia Home School 54
Spotswood 60, Turner Ashby 48
St. Annes-Belfield 74, St. Gertrude 46
St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 56, Bishop O'Connell 19
St. John's, D.C. 56, Bishop O'Connell 19
Steward School 61, Walsingham Academy 25
TEACH Homeschool 22, Summit Christian Academy 17
Twin Springs 43, Castlewood 34
Varina 54, Mechanicsville High School 51
Virginia Academy 71, The Covenant School 44
Virginia High 46, Graham 18
W.T. Woodson 69, Alexandria City 16
Wakefield School 48, Fredericksburg Academy 31
Warwick 40, Heritage (Newport News) 37
West Potomac 43, West Springfield 27
Westfield 54, Chantilly 43
Westover Christian 56, Faith Christian-Roanoke 28
William Campbell 40, Dan River 37
William Fleming 66, William Byrd 20
William Monroe 68, Warren County 32
Wilson Memorial 42, Riverheads 37
Woodbridge 57, Gar-Field 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gloucester vs. Menchville, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
