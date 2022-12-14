GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beresford 47, Dakota Valley 40
Centerville 47, Freeman Academy/Marion 21
Harrisburg 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52
O Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22
Scotland 47, Menno 33
Sioux Falls Jefferson 47, Brandon Valley 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avon vs. Corsica/Stickney, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Bennett County vs. Colome, ppd.
Canton vs. Garretson, ppd.
Chester vs. Howard, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Deuel vs. Deubrook, ppd.
Estelline/Hendricks vs. Langford, ppd.
Freeman vs. McCook Central/Montrose, ppd.
Highmore-Harrold vs. James Valley Christian, ppd.
Huron vs. Brookings, ppd.
Jones County vs. Kadoka Area, ppd.
Kimball/White Lake vs. Platte-Geddes, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
Lyman vs. Sully Buttes, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Watertown, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Newell vs. Lead-Deadwood, ccd.
Timber Lake vs. Herreid/Selby Area, ppd.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour vs. Parkston, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Vermillion vs. West Central, ppd.
Wilmot vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Yankton vs. Sioux Falls Washington, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.