BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 53, Heart River 37

Beulah 75, New England 36

Bismarck 73, Legacy 62

Bowman County 77, Harding County, S.D. 64

Dickinson 83, Mandan 65

Dickinson Trinity 61, Hettinger/Scranton 30

Ellendale 60, Leola/Frederick, S.D. 29

Fargo South 78, Fargo North 68

Flasher 70, New Salem-Almont 56

Sheyenne 59, Fargo Shanley 42

Shiloh 80, Solen 35

Williston 87, Watford City 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barnes County North vs. Edgeley/K-M, ppd.

Century vs. Minot, ppd.

Divide County vs. Ray, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Dunseith vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, ppd.

Fargo Davies vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Grand Forks Red River vs. Devils Lake, ppd.

Hatton-Northwood vs. Cavalier, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Kindred vs. Hankinson, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Larimore vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, ppd.

Linton/HMB vs. Central Cass, ppd.

Milnor-North Sargent vs. Northern Cass, ppd.

North Border vs. Kittson County Central, Minn., ppd.

Oak Grove Lutheran vs. Tri-State, ppd.

Oakes vs. South Border, ppd.

Rolette-Wolford vs. Benson County, ppd.

St. Mary's vs. Jamestown, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Medina/P-B, ppd.

Tioga vs. Powers Lake, ppd.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood vs. Enderlin, ppd. to Feb 11th.

