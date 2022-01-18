BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 53, Heart River 37
Beulah 75, New England 36
Bismarck 73, Legacy 62
Bowman County 77, Harding County, S.D. 64
Dickinson 83, Mandan 65
Dickinson Trinity 61, Hettinger/Scranton 30
Ellendale 60, Leola/Frederick, S.D. 29
Fargo South 78, Fargo North 68
Flasher 70, New Salem-Almont 56
Sheyenne 59, Fargo Shanley 42
Shiloh 80, Solen 35
Williston 87, Watford City 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barnes County North vs. Edgeley/K-M, ppd.
Century vs. Minot, ppd.
Divide County vs. Ray, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Dunseith vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, ppd.
Fargo Davies vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Grand Forks Red River vs. Devils Lake, ppd.
Hatton-Northwood vs. Cavalier, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Kindred vs. Hankinson, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Larimore vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, ppd.
Linton/HMB vs. Central Cass, ppd.
Milnor-North Sargent vs. Northern Cass, ppd.
North Border vs. Kittson County Central, Minn., ppd.
Oak Grove Lutheran vs. Tri-State, ppd.
Oakes vs. South Border, ppd.
Rolette-Wolford vs. Benson County, ppd.
St. Mary's vs. Jamestown, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Medina/P-B, ppd.
Tioga vs. Powers Lake, ppd.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood vs. Enderlin, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/