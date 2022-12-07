BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 76, Park Christian 39
Alden-Conger 69, Madelia 50
Annandale 58, Foley 47
Barnum 47, Cromwell 44
Battle Lake 69, Breckenridge 67
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Osakis 68
Big Lake 97, Brooklyn Center 63
Blaine 79, Forest Lake 74
Blake 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86
Brainerd 65, Bemidji 61
Breck 78, Rockford 55
Buffalo 76, Cambridge-Isanti 67
Byron 90, Faribault 56
Caledonia 71, Gordo, Ala. 36
Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57
Carlton 67, Hill City 46
Cass Lake-Bena 73, Fertile-Beltrami 72
Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lac qui Parle Valley 46
Champlin Park 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 45
Chisago Lakes 76, St. Agnes 70
Chisholm 85, International Falls 16
Christ's Household of Faith 87, Hiawatha Collegiate 67
Clearbrook-Gonvick 62, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 36
Community of Peace 55, Mounds Park Academy 44
Coon Rapids 72, Apple Valley 58
Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Math and Science Academy 27
Crosby-Ironton 59, Pine River-Backus 42
Dassel-Cokato 52, Providence Academy 39
Deer River 101, Mesabi East 45
Delano 66, Monticello 53
Detroit Lakes 85, Alexandria 53
Duluth East 83, Cloquet 49
Eagan 46, White Bear Lake 44
East Grand Forks 78, Sacred Heart 63
Eden Prairie 83, St. Cloud Tech 59
Farmington 76, Rochester Century 70
Frazee 66, Sebeka 51
Fridley 68, St. Croix Lutheran 53
Glencoe-Silver Lake 91, St. Peter 78
Goodhue 72, Randolph 48
Hayfield 56, Medford 23
Heritage Christian Academy 71, Kaleidoscope Charter 67
Hermantown 79, Duluth Denfeld 70
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 70, Renville County West 58
Hope Academy 99, Chesterton Academy 54
Hopkins 87, Minneapolis South 52
Hou 57, Glenville-Emmons 55
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 83, Sibley East 51
Irondale 70, Two Rivers 38
Jordan 52, New Prague 43
Kimball 68, St. John's Prep 51
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 82, Cleveland 46
Lake Park-Audubon 88, Climax/Fisher 50
Lakeville North 87, East Ridge 56
Lakeville South 45, Wayzata 43, OT
Lanesboro 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 41
Legacy Christian 82, Trinity 22
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45
Lewiston-Altura 67, Dover-Eyota 64
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 89, Mabel-Canton 34
Mahtomedi 90, Columbia Heights 62
Mankato East 86, Austin 65
Mankato Loyola 72, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 46
Maple River 69, Blooming Prairie 51
Melrose 39, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33
Milaca 56, Royalton 52
Minneapolis Washburn 56, Bloomington Kennedy 51
Montevideo 83, Minnewaska 66
Moorhead 88, West Fargo, N.D. 84
Mora 93, Maple Lake 13
Mound Westonka 83, St. Louis Park 73
Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Red Lake 93
Nevis 75, Menahga 38
North Lakes Academy 92, Nova Classical Academy 44
North Woods 96, Bigfork 68
Northern Freeze 52, Kittson County Central 36
Northland 101, Kelliher/Northome 51
Ortonville 46, Ashby 35
Park Center 82, Edina 45
Pelican Rapids 67, Park Rapids 60
Pierz 76, Swanville 56
Princeton 86, St. Cloud Apollo 33
Prior Lake 61, Chanhassen 50
Proctor 71, Greenway 30
Redwood Valley 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68
River Falls, Wis. 51, St. Paul Johnson 45
Rock Ridge 68, Moose Lake/Willow River 67
Rocori 72, St. Francis 68
Shakopee 87, Chaska 83
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, New Ulm Cathedral 61
Southland 79, Grand Meadow 34
Spectrum 90, PACT Charter 59
St. Clair 63, Nicollet 49
St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Aitkin 35
St. James Area 73, New Richland-H-E-G 55
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Rogers 64
St. Paul Academy 76, Hill-Murray 35
Staples-Motley 71, Verndale 60
Stephen-Argyle 70, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54
Tartan 74, St. Paul Harding 38
Thief River Falls 114, Roseau 38
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57, Adrian/Ellsworth 38
Two Harbors 88, McGregor 50
Upsala 66, Brandon-Evansville 65
Wabasha-Kellogg 63, St. Charles 55
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 74, Warroad 52
Waseca 85, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 28
Washington Tech 78, Minneapolis Roosevelt 69
West Central 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 47
West Lutheran 75, Mayer-Lutheran 73
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Windom 69
Willmar 72, Marshall 67
Woodbury 83, St. Paul Central 64
Yellow Medicine East 68, Red Rock Central 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
