BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 76, Park Christian 39

Alden-Conger 69, Madelia 50

Annandale 58, Foley 47

Barnum 47, Cromwell 44

Battle Lake 69, Breckenridge 67

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Osakis 68

Big Lake 97, Brooklyn Center 63

Blaine 79, Forest Lake 74

Blake 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86

Brainerd 65, Bemidji 61

Breck 78, Rockford 55

Buffalo 76, Cambridge-Isanti 67

Byron 90, Faribault 56

Caledonia 71, Gordo, Ala. 36

Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57

Carlton 67, Hill City 46

Cass Lake-Bena 73, Fertile-Beltrami 72

Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lac qui Parle Valley 46

Champlin Park 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 45

Chisago Lakes 76, St. Agnes 70

Chisholm 85, International Falls 16

Christ's Household of Faith 87, Hiawatha Collegiate 67

Clearbrook-Gonvick 62, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 36

Community of Peace 55, Mounds Park Academy 44

Coon Rapids 72, Apple Valley 58

Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Math and Science Academy 27

Crosby-Ironton 59, Pine River-Backus 42

Dassel-Cokato 52, Providence Academy 39

Deer River 101, Mesabi East 45

Delano 66, Monticello 53

Detroit Lakes 85, Alexandria 53

Duluth East 83, Cloquet 49

Eagan 46, White Bear Lake 44

East Grand Forks 78, Sacred Heart 63

Eden Prairie 83, St. Cloud Tech 59

Farmington 76, Rochester Century 70

Frazee 66, Sebeka 51

Fridley 68, St. Croix Lutheran 53

Glencoe-Silver Lake 91, St. Peter 78

Goodhue 72, Randolph 48

Hayfield 56, Medford 23

Heritage Christian Academy 71, Kaleidoscope Charter 67

Hermantown 79, Duluth Denfeld 70

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 70, Renville County West 58

Hope Academy 99, Chesterton Academy 54

Hopkins 87, Minneapolis South 52

Hou 57, Glenville-Emmons 55

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 83, Sibley East 51

Irondale 70, Two Rivers 38

Jordan 52, New Prague 43

Kimball 68, St. John's Prep 51

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 82, Cleveland 46

Lake Park-Audubon 88, Climax/Fisher 50

Lakeville North 87, East Ridge 56

Lakeville South 45, Wayzata 43, OT

Lanesboro 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 41

Legacy Christian 82, Trinity 22

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45

Lewiston-Altura 67, Dover-Eyota 64

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 89, Mabel-Canton 34

Mahtomedi 90, Columbia Heights 62

Mankato East 86, Austin 65

Mankato Loyola 72, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 46

Maple River 69, Blooming Prairie 51

Melrose 39, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33

Milaca 56, Royalton 52

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Bloomington Kennedy 51

Montevideo 83, Minnewaska 66

Moorhead 88, West Fargo, N.D. 84

Mora 93, Maple Lake 13

Mound Westonka 83, St. Louis Park 73

Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Red Lake 93

Nevis 75, Menahga 38

North Lakes Academy 92, Nova Classical Academy 44

North Woods 96, Bigfork 68

Northern Freeze 52, Kittson County Central 36

Northland 101, Kelliher/Northome 51

Ortonville 46, Ashby 35

Park Center 82, Edina 45

Pelican Rapids 67, Park Rapids 60

Pierz 76, Swanville 56

Princeton 86, St. Cloud Apollo 33

Prior Lake 61, Chanhassen 50

Proctor 71, Greenway 30

Redwood Valley 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68

River Falls, Wis. 51, St. Paul Johnson 45

Rock Ridge 68, Moose Lake/Willow River 67

Rocori 72, St. Francis 68

Shakopee 87, Chaska 83

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, New Ulm Cathedral 61

Southland 79, Grand Meadow 34

Spectrum 90, PACT Charter 59

St. Clair 63, Nicollet 49

St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Aitkin 35

St. James Area 73, New Richland-H-E-G 55

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Rogers 64

St. Paul Academy 76, Hill-Murray 35

Staples-Motley 71, Verndale 60

Stephen-Argyle 70, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54

Tartan 74, St. Paul Harding 38

Thief River Falls 114, Roseau 38

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57, Adrian/Ellsworth 38

Two Harbors 88, McGregor 50

Upsala 66, Brandon-Evansville 65

Wabasha-Kellogg 63, St. Charles 55

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 74, Warroad 52

Waseca 85, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 28

Washington Tech 78, Minneapolis Roosevelt 69

West Central 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 47

West Lutheran 75, Mayer-Lutheran 73

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Windom 69

Willmar 72, Marshall 67

Woodbury 83, St. Paul Central 64

Yellow Medicine East 68, Red Rock Central 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd. to Dec 17th.

