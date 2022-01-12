GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 46, Holdrege 35

Ainsworth 52, Boyd County 36

Amherst 47, Alma 38

Aquinas 40, Twin River 37

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Tekamah-Herman 26

Bayard 60, Morrill 19

Bennington 61, Omaha Mercy 20

Bishop Neumann 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 23

Bloomfield 74, St. Mary's 70

Blue Hill 52, Gibbon 40

Bridgeport 82, Burns, Wyo. 54

Burwell 60, Riverside 23

Centennial 55, Shelby/Rising City 18

Centura 31, Doniphan-Trumbull 25

Chadron 54, Hemingford 32

College View Academy 30, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Columbus Lakeview 30, Pierce 27, OT

Columbus Scotus 53, Norfolk Catholic 18

Conestoga 43, Nebraska City 24

David City 40, Raymond Central 33

Deshler 38, Sandy Creek 20

Dorchester 42, Friend 33

East Butler 58, Nebraska Lutheran 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Fullerton 41

Elkhorn North 80, Omaha Gross Catholic 29

Franklin 55, Red Cloud 21

Garden County 50, Minatare 20

Gordon/Rushville 72, Hay Springs 18

Hampton 42, Heartland Lutheran 38

Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Wynot 34

Hartington-Newcastle 53, Randolph 34

Hastings 62, Aurora 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Grand Island Northwest 35

Hershey 51, Sutherland 30

Hitchcock County 53, Dundy County-Stratton 37

Howells/Dodge 48, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 54

Kearney Catholic 47, Lexington 39

Kenesaw 55, Giltner 22

Kimball 57, Potter-Dix 15

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Rock Hills, Kan. 35

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Elmwood-Murdock 24

Louisville 42, Fort Calhoun 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Maxwell 14

McCool Junction 51, Harvard 11

Mead 37, Weeping Water 35

Millard North 56, Papillion-LaVista South 45

Nebraska Christian 40, Osceola 23

Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Auburn 34

North Bend Central 52, Arlington 22

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Mullen 23

Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 33

Osmond 47, Neligh-Oakdale 23

Overton 55, Brady 4

Pender 72, Homer 57

Platteview 53, Ashland-Greenwood 43

Pleasanton 42, Central Valley 33

Ponca 53, Wakefield 43

Sandhills Valley 42, Medicine Valley 32

Scottsbluff 65, Ogallala 61

Seward 61, Schuyler 5

Shelton 58, Arcadia-Loup City 14

South Sioux City 55, Sioux City, North, Iowa 32

Southern Valley 36, Chase County 30

Southwest 65, Hi-Line 26

St. Paul 59, Central City 15

Stanton 38, Elkhorn Valley 37

Stuart 50, CWC 35

Summerland 37, Creighton 33

Superior 56, Heartland 17

Syracuse 53, Milford 41

Tri County Northeast 53, Winnebago 37

Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19

Wahoo 43, Blair 26

Wayne 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29

York 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Yutan 54, Douglas County West 39

Rockport Invitational=

Falls City 59, Rock Port, Mo. 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Duchesne Academy vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd. to Feb 17th.

