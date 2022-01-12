GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 46, Holdrege 35
Ainsworth 52, Boyd County 36
Amherst 47, Alma 38
Aquinas 40, Twin River 37
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Tekamah-Herman 26
Bayard 60, Morrill 19
Bennington 61, Omaha Mercy 20
Bishop Neumann 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 23
Bloomfield 74, St. Mary's 70
Blue Hill 52, Gibbon 40
Bridgeport 82, Burns, Wyo. 54
Burwell 60, Riverside 23
Centennial 55, Shelby/Rising City 18
Centura 31, Doniphan-Trumbull 25
Chadron 54, Hemingford 32
College View Academy 30, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Columbus Lakeview 30, Pierce 27, OT
Columbus Scotus 53, Norfolk Catholic 18
Conestoga 43, Nebraska City 24
David City 40, Raymond Central 33
Deshler 38, Sandy Creek 20
Dorchester 42, Friend 33
East Butler 58, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Fullerton 41
Elkhorn North 80, Omaha Gross Catholic 29
Franklin 55, Red Cloud 21
Garden County 50, Minatare 20
Gordon/Rushville 72, Hay Springs 18
Hampton 42, Heartland Lutheran 38
Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Wynot 34
Hartington-Newcastle 53, Randolph 34
Hastings 62, Aurora 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Grand Island Northwest 35
Hershey 51, Sutherland 30
Hitchcock County 53, Dundy County-Stratton 37
Howells/Dodge 48, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 54
Kearney Catholic 47, Lexington 39
Kenesaw 55, Giltner 22
Kimball 57, Potter-Dix 15
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Rock Hills, Kan. 35
Lincoln Lutheran 39, Elmwood-Murdock 24
Louisville 42, Fort Calhoun 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Maxwell 14
McCool Junction 51, Harvard 11
Mead 37, Weeping Water 35
Millard North 56, Papillion-LaVista South 45
Nebraska Christian 40, Osceola 23
Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Auburn 34
North Bend Central 52, Arlington 22
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Mullen 23
Omaha Concordia 47, Ralston 33
Osmond 47, Neligh-Oakdale 23
Overton 55, Brady 4
Pender 72, Homer 57
Platteview 53, Ashland-Greenwood 43
Pleasanton 42, Central Valley 33
Ponca 53, Wakefield 43
Sandhills Valley 42, Medicine Valley 32
Scottsbluff 65, Ogallala 61
Seward 61, Schuyler 5
Shelton 58, Arcadia-Loup City 14
South Sioux City 55, Sioux City, North, Iowa 32
Southern Valley 36, Chase County 30
Southwest 65, Hi-Line 26
St. Paul 59, Central City 15
Stanton 38, Elkhorn Valley 37
Stuart 50, CWC 35
Summerland 37, Creighton 33
Superior 56, Heartland 17
Syracuse 53, Milford 41
Tri County Northeast 53, Winnebago 37
Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19
Wahoo 43, Blair 26
Wayne 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29
York 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Yutan 54, Douglas County West 39
Rockport Invitational=
Falls City 59, Rock Port, Mo. 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Omaha Duchesne Academy vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic, ppd. to Feb 17th.
