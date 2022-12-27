BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 71, Danville 23

Archmere Academy, Del. 56, Bishop Shanahan 43

Bentworth 50, West Greene 36

Blue Mountain 54, Shenandoah Valley 44

Brownsville 56, Carrick 28

Carlisle 72, Manheim Township 41

Central Martinsburg 57, Altoona 46

Chestnut Ridge 82, Bishop McCort 69

Clearfield 61, Williamsburg 37

Cumberland Valley 64, Selinsgrove 22

Dallastown Area 55, Penn Manor 40

Episcopal Academy 77, Bartram 43

Geibel Catholic 55, Springfield 50

Hazleton Area 65, W.T. Woodson, Va. 62

Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 44

Kutztown 46, Annville-Cleona 32

Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 83, Philadelphia West Catholic 80

Methacton 72, Wissahickon 63

New Castle 75, Meadville 39

Pottsville Nativity 63, Lancaster Mennonite 57

Radnor 43, Broken Arrow, Okla. 41

Riverview 72, Indiana 64

Sankofa Freedom 60, Newark Charter, Del. 46

Scranton Prep 66, Dunmore 53

Seaford, Del. 61, Bonner-Prendergast 50

South Fayette 66, McKeesport 42

South Western 73, Biglerville 33

Susquehannock 63, Cocalico 52

Tyrone 49, Bedford 46

Union Area 59, Quaker Valley 46

Unionville 56, Collegium Charter School 33

West Lawn Wilson 60, Central York 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mars vs. Cin. Indian Hill, Ohio, ppd.

Moon vs. Starr's Mill, Ga., ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

