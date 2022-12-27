BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 71, Danville 23
Archmere Academy, Del. 56, Bishop Shanahan 43
Bentworth 50, West Greene 36
Blue Mountain 54, Shenandoah Valley 44
Brownsville 56, Carrick 28
Carlisle 72, Manheim Township 41
Central Martinsburg 57, Altoona 46
Chestnut Ridge 82, Bishop McCort 69
Clearfield 61, Williamsburg 37
Cumberland Valley 64, Selinsgrove 22
Dallastown Area 55, Penn Manor 40
Episcopal Academy 77, Bartram 43
Geibel Catholic 55, Springfield 50
Hazleton Area 65, W.T. Woodson, Va. 62
Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 44
Kutztown 46, Annville-Cleona 32
Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 83, Philadelphia West Catholic 80
Methacton 72, Wissahickon 63
New Castle 75, Meadville 39
Pottsville Nativity 63, Lancaster Mennonite 57
Radnor 43, Broken Arrow, Okla. 41
Riverview 72, Indiana 64
Sankofa Freedom 60, Newark Charter, Del. 46
Scranton Prep 66, Dunmore 53
Seaford, Del. 61, Bonner-Prendergast 50
South Fayette 66, McKeesport 42
South Western 73, Biglerville 33
Susquehannock 63, Cocalico 52
Tyrone 49, Bedford 46
Union Area 59, Quaker Valley 46
Unionville 56, Collegium Charter School 33
West Lawn Wilson 60, Central York 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mars vs. Cin. Indian Hill, Ohio, ppd.
Moon vs. Starr's Mill, Ga., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
