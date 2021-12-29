GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brainerd 52, New Prague 35

Canby 54, St. Clair 50

Chaska 67, Park Center 36

Chisago Lakes 57, Proctor 46

Crosby-Ironton 71, Virginia 58

Duluth Denfeld 52, Nashwauk-Keewatin 51

Eagan 58, Hawley 50

Eden Prairie 80, Irondale 43

Ely 74, Deer River 63

Forest Lake 54, Fridley 50

Grand Meadow 47, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40

Greenway 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

Maple Grove 78, Farmington 50

Maranatha Christian 79, Coon Rapids 53

Mesabi East 51, Cloquet 49

Minneota 54, Wabasso 24

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60

Minnewaska 60, Faribault 38

New London-Spicer 55, Willmar 48

Orono 86, Princeton 55

Rogers 54, Chanhassen 49

South Ridge 111, Wrenshall 11

Springfield 58, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53

St. Croix Prep 74, St. Paul Humboldt 50

St. Francis 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

St. Michael-Albertville 69, Edina 38

St. Paul Como Park 77, Hutchinson 46

St. Peter 63, Northfield 31

Wayzata 81, Mahtomedi 52

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53, Dawson-Boyd 40

Zimmerman 74, St. Agnes 37

Ely Tournament=

Northeast Range 48, Carlton 36

Esko Tournament=

First Round=

Esko 89, Columbia Heights 27

Hermantown 68, Cherry 50

Hayfield Tournament=

First Round=

Hayfield 51, Blooming Prairie 40

Lewiston Holiday Classic=

Caledonia 47, Waseca 38

Goodhue 67, Chatfield 28

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Maple River 44

Mayo Civic Rotary=

Bloomington Kennedy 50, Rochester John Marshall 45

Byron 59, Bloomington Jefferson 56

Lake City 74, Totino-Grace 63

Rochester Lourdes 51, White Bear Lake 37

Rochester Mayo 73, New Richmond, Wis. 34

Rosemount 65, Rochester Century 45

Stewartville 52, Owatonna 51

Mounds Park Tournament=

Mounds Park Academy 46, Nova Classical Academy 19

Perham Tournament=

Barnesville 65, Sauk Centre 54

Waconia 70, Perham 68, OT

Roseville Classic=

East Ridge 55, Centennial 54

Roseville 59, Eastview 42

Rushford-Peterson Tournament=

Dover-Eyota 84, Randolph 40

Rushford-Peterson 61, Spring Grove 19

Tri-City United Tournament=

Houston 58, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 51

Luverne 87, LeSueur-Henderson 26

Tri-City United 49, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barnum vs. Two Harbors, ppd.

Detroit Lakes vs. Hibbing, ccd.

Fillmore Central vs. Kingsland, ppd. to Dec 30th.

Littlefork-Big Falls vs. International Falls, ppd.

Pillager vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, ppd.

Winona vs. Kasson-Mantorville, ccd.

