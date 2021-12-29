GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brainerd 52, New Prague 35
Canby 54, St. Clair 50
Chaska 67, Park Center 36
Chisago Lakes 57, Proctor 46
Crosby-Ironton 71, Virginia 58
Duluth Denfeld 52, Nashwauk-Keewatin 51
Eagan 58, Hawley 50
Eden Prairie 80, Irondale 43
Ely 74, Deer River 63
Forest Lake 54, Fridley 50
Grand Meadow 47, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40
Greenway 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 20
Maple Grove 78, Farmington 50
Maranatha Christian 79, Coon Rapids 53
Mesabi East 51, Cloquet 49
Minneota 54, Wabasso 24
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60
Minnewaska 60, Faribault 38
New London-Spicer 55, Willmar 48
Orono 86, Princeton 55
Rogers 54, Chanhassen 49
South Ridge 111, Wrenshall 11
Springfield 58, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53
St. Croix Prep 74, St. Paul Humboldt 50
St. Francis 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
St. Michael-Albertville 69, Edina 38
St. Paul Como Park 77, Hutchinson 46
St. Peter 63, Northfield 31
Wayzata 81, Mahtomedi 52
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53, Dawson-Boyd 40
Zimmerman 74, St. Agnes 37
Ely Tournament=
Northeast Range 48, Carlton 36
Esko Tournament=
First Round=
Esko 89, Columbia Heights 27
Hermantown 68, Cherry 50
Hayfield Tournament=
First Round=
Hayfield 51, Blooming Prairie 40
Lewiston Holiday Classic=
Caledonia 47, Waseca 38
Goodhue 67, Chatfield 28
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Maple River 44
Mayo Civic Rotary=
Bloomington Kennedy 50, Rochester John Marshall 45
Byron 59, Bloomington Jefferson 56
Lake City 74, Totino-Grace 63
Rochester Lourdes 51, White Bear Lake 37
Rochester Mayo 73, New Richmond, Wis. 34
Rosemount 65, Rochester Century 45
Stewartville 52, Owatonna 51
Mounds Park Tournament=
Mounds Park Academy 46, Nova Classical Academy 19
Perham Tournament=
Barnesville 65, Sauk Centre 54
Waconia 70, Perham 68, OT
Roseville Classic=
East Ridge 55, Centennial 54
Roseville 59, Eastview 42
Rushford-Peterson Tournament=
Dover-Eyota 84, Randolph 40
Rushford-Peterson 61, Spring Grove 19
Tri-City United Tournament=
Houston 58, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 51
Luverne 87, LeSueur-Henderson 26
Tri-City United 49, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barnum vs. Two Harbors, ppd.
Detroit Lakes vs. Hibbing, ccd.
Fillmore Central vs. Kingsland, ppd. to Dec 30th.
Littlefork-Big Falls vs. International Falls, ppd.
Pillager vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, ppd.
Winona vs. Kasson-Mantorville, ccd.
