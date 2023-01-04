GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 51, Upper Moreland 35
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15
Bethlehem Catholic 59, East Stroudsburg North 5
Blackhawk 55, Central Valley 18
Bloomsburg 43, Loyalsock 31
Blue Mountain 52, Conrad Weiser 39
Bucktail 40, Muncy 18
Burgettstown 70, Northgate 4
Cambria Heights 66, Northern Cambria 34
Camp Hill Trinity 52, Camp Hill 34
Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver Area 31
Catasauqua 41, Kutztown 11
Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 25
Central Bucks East 56, Council Rock South 50
Central Bucks West 52, Council Rock North 39
Central Dauphin East 36, Chambersburg 33
Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Bentworth 29
Chestnut Ridge 69, Bishop McCort 60
Cocalico 40, Twin Valley 28
Conemaugh Township 50, Conemaugh Valley 20
Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26
Dover 57, York County Tech 28
ELCO 43, Northern Lebanon 38
Elk County Catholic 43, Brockway 21
Emmaus 46, Northampton 40
Ephrata 46, Solanco 24
Franklin Regional 62, Penn Hills 51
Germantown Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 36
Greensburg Salem 71, Valley 35
Greenville 42, Cambridge Springs 21
Gwynedd Mercy 46, West Chester Henderson 42
Halifax 39, Antietam 10
Hamburg 48, Schuylkill Haven 30
Hampton 56, Freeport 51
Hazleton Area 53, Berwick 24
Hickory 43, Meadville 27
High Point 54, Harrisburg Christian 49
Hollidaysburg 65, Bellefonte 20
Holy Redeemer 48, Lake-Lehman 43
Hughesville 47, Warrior Run 26
Jenkintown 30, Phil-Montgomery Christian 22
Jersey Shore 44, Lewisburg 37
Jim Thorpe 39, Palmerton 36
Kane Area 50, Smethport 25
Kennedy Catholic 42, Indiana 39
Kiski Area 32, Gateway 29
Lititz Christian 28, Conestoga Christian 26
MAST Charter 59, Christopher Dock 22
Manheim Central 50, Garden Spot 20
Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Marian Catholic 58, Lincoln Leadership 26
Marion Center 49, Dubois 46
Mars 68, Fox Chapel 51
McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24
Mechanicsburg 55, Hershey 21
Methacton 56, Owen J Roberts 27
Meyersdale 57, Rockwood 40
Monessen 33, Geibel Catholic 20
Montoursville 54, Milton 22
Montrose 49, Lakeland 17
Moshannon Valley 36, Harmony 26
Nanticoke Area 67, MMI Prep 12
Nazareth Academy 47, Academy of the New Church 36
Neshaminy 56, Central Bucks South 54
Neumann 67, Montgomery 28
New Hope-Solebury High School 61, Hatboro-Horsham 47
North East 65, Eisenhower 38
Northern Lehigh 59, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 19
Norwin 53, North Allegheny 32
Notre Dame 50, Agnes Irwin 22
Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 43
Parkland 34, Allentown Central Catholic 22
Penn Charter 63, Episcopal Academy 38
Penn-Trafford 68, Thomas Jefferson 48
Pennridge 55, Harry S. Truman 17
Perkiomen Valley 70, Norristown 19
Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Cheltenham 34
Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 42
Propel Montour High School 56, Neighborhood Academy 25
Quakertown 42, Lower Moreland 32
Reading 47, Cedar Crest 38
Red Lion 45, Hempfield 39
Renaissance Academy 45, Morrisville 36
Riverview 43, Leechburg 15
Shady Side Academy 66, Apollo-Ridge 34
Shamokin 70, Midd-West 20
Sharon 47, Titusville 9
Shikellamy 47, Central Mountain 36
Souderton 51, Bensalem 33
South Fayette 65, Moon 22
South Side 71, New Brighton 8
Southern Huntingdon 79, Forbes Road 15
Spring-Ford 58, Boyertown 21
St. Marys 35, Dubois Central Catholic 29
The Christian Academy 35, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 22
Tyrone 62, Clearfield 41
Upper Dauphin 54, Mount Calvary 39
Warren 66, Bradford 22
Warwick 40, Elizabethtown 16
Waynesburg Central 65, Charleroi 55
West Chester East 53, Interboro 10
William Tennent 52, Wissahickon 45
Williamsburg 56, Bellwood-Antis 40
Winchester Thurston 67, Ellis School 22
Wyoming Seminary 57, Hanover Area 15
Wyoming Valley West 48, Dallas 26
Wyomissing 55, York Catholic 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.