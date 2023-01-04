GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 51, Upper Moreland 35

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15

Bethlehem Catholic 59, East Stroudsburg North 5

Blackhawk 55, Central Valley 18

Bloomsburg 43, Loyalsock 31

Blue Mountain 52, Conrad Weiser 39

Bucktail 40, Muncy 18

Burgettstown 70, Northgate 4

Cambria Heights 66, Northern Cambria 34

Camp Hill Trinity 52, Camp Hill 34

Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver Area 31

Catasauqua 41, Kutztown 11

Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 25

Central Bucks East 56, Council Rock South 50

Central Bucks West 52, Council Rock North 39

Central Dauphin East 36, Chambersburg 33

Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Bentworth 29

Chestnut Ridge 69, Bishop McCort 60

Cocalico 40, Twin Valley 28

Conemaugh Township 50, Conemaugh Valley 20

Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26

Dover 57, York County Tech 28

ELCO 43, Northern Lebanon 38

Elk County Catholic 43, Brockway 21

Emmaus 46, Northampton 40

Ephrata 46, Solanco 24

Franklin Regional 62, Penn Hills 51

Germantown Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 36

Greensburg Salem 71, Valley 35

Greenville 42, Cambridge Springs 21

Gwynedd Mercy 46, West Chester Henderson 42

Halifax 39, Antietam 10

Hamburg 48, Schuylkill Haven 30

Hampton 56, Freeport 51

Hazleton Area 53, Berwick 24

Hickory 43, Meadville 27

High Point 54, Harrisburg Christian 49

Hollidaysburg 65, Bellefonte 20

Holy Redeemer 48, Lake-Lehman 43

Hughesville 47, Warrior Run 26

Jenkintown 30, Phil-Montgomery Christian 22

Jersey Shore 44, Lewisburg 37

Jim Thorpe 39, Palmerton 36

Kane Area 50, Smethport 25

Kennedy Catholic 42, Indiana 39

Kiski Area 32, Gateway 29

Lititz Christian 28, Conestoga Christian 26

MAST Charter 59, Christopher Dock 22

Manheim Central 50, Garden Spot 20

Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Marian Catholic 58, Lincoln Leadership 26

Marion Center 49, Dubois 46

Mars 68, Fox Chapel 51

McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24

Mechanicsburg 55, Hershey 21

Methacton 56, Owen J Roberts 27

Meyersdale 57, Rockwood 40

Monessen 33, Geibel Catholic 20

Montoursville 54, Milton 22

Montrose 49, Lakeland 17

Moshannon Valley 36, Harmony 26

Nanticoke Area 67, MMI Prep 12

Nazareth Academy 47, Academy of the New Church 36

Neshaminy 56, Central Bucks South 54

Neumann 67, Montgomery 28

New Hope-Solebury High School 61, Hatboro-Horsham 47

North East 65, Eisenhower 38

Northern Lehigh 59, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 19

Norwin 53, North Allegheny 32

Notre Dame 50, Agnes Irwin 22

Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 43

Parkland 34, Allentown Central Catholic 22

Penn Charter 63, Episcopal Academy 38

Penn-Trafford 68, Thomas Jefferson 48

Pennridge 55, Harry S. Truman 17

Perkiomen Valley 70, Norristown 19

Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 40

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Cheltenham 34

Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 42

Propel Montour High School 56, Neighborhood Academy 25

Quakertown 42, Lower Moreland 32

Reading 47, Cedar Crest 38

Red Lion 45, Hempfield 39

Renaissance Academy 45, Morrisville 36

Riverview 43, Leechburg 15

Shady Side Academy 66, Apollo-Ridge 34

Shamokin 70, Midd-West 20

Sharon 47, Titusville 9

Shikellamy 47, Central Mountain 36

Souderton 51, Bensalem 33

South Fayette 65, Moon 22

South Side 71, New Brighton 8

Southern Huntingdon 79, Forbes Road 15

Spring-Ford 58, Boyertown 21

St. Marys 35, Dubois Central Catholic 29

The Christian Academy 35, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 22

Tyrone 62, Clearfield 41

Upper Dauphin 54, Mount Calvary 39

Warren 66, Bradford 22

Warwick 40, Elizabethtown 16

Waynesburg Central 65, Charleroi 55

West Chester East 53, Interboro 10

William Tennent 52, Wissahickon 45

Williamsburg 56, Bellwood-Antis 40

Winchester Thurston 67, Ellis School 22

Wyoming Seminary 57, Hanover Area 15

Wyoming Valley West 48, Dallas 26

Wyomissing 55, York Catholic 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

